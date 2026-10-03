Who Pitching for Brewers in Game 1 vs Padres?

The Milwaukee Brewers have a big day ahead on Saturday, to say the least.

Milwaukee will kick off the 2026 National League Division Series against the San Diego Padres with the first pitch currently scheduled for 8:30 p.m. ET. Unsurprisingly, the Brewers are turning to their ace, Jacob Misiorowski, to try to give Milwaukee an early lead in the series.

When it comes to the NLDS, there really was no other choice but Misiorowski. He has been the most electric pitcher in baseball this season and is very likely going to win the first Cy Young Award of his career when all is said and done.

The 24-year-old just put together the most dominant season for a starting pitcher in Brewers history. He finished the season with a 16-5 record, 1.80 ERA and a 252-to-44 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 174 2/3 innings pitched. Misiorowski led the league with his 1.80 ERA and 252 strikeouts. Misiorowski also led the league in ERA+ (232), FIP (2.17), WHIP (0.802), hits allowed per nine innings (4.9) and strikeouts per nine innings (13.0). Simply put, we may never see a season like the one the righty just had again by a member of the Brewers.

The Brewers Ace Will Take The Mound On Saturday

Sep 27, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Jacob Misiorowski (32) throws a pitch in the first inning against the St. Louis Cardinals at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Again, it was the best season by a hurler in Brewers history.

When the Brewers take on the Padres on Saturday night, you need your best guy on the hill and that's what they're going to be doing with the flamethrower. In his dominant 2026 campaign, the righty made one start against the Padres in 2026. He tossed seven shutout innings and allowed just four base hits while striking out 10 batters on May 13.

That's been the story of the season for him. It hasn't mattered who the opponent has been, Misiorowski has dominated everyone. So, be on the lookout on Saturday night. The Brewers had a few days off, which could be considered nerve-wracking for the fanbase. Sometimes, a few days off before a series can cool a club off. But when it comes to the Brewers, they're coached well, have the talent to make a run and are fortunate to have Misiorowski setting the tone.

It's going to be a tough series, but Milwaukee should be considered the favorites. Especially because of the fact that you very well could see Misiorowski on the mound multiple times, if need be.