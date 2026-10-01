Brewers NLDS Roster Projection 2.0: Antonio Senzatela Out, Speedster In
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The Milwaukee Brewers now know who they will be facing in the National League Division Series when they take the field on Oct. 3. Milwaukee will face off against the red-hot San Diego Padres with the winner advancing to the National League Championship Series to face either the Los Angeles Dodgers, Philadelphia Phillies or the Atlanta Braves.
The Phillies and Braves will wrap up their wild-card series on Thursday night to decide who will face the Dodgers in the second round. That doesn't matter yet for Milwaukee, though. The Brewers have to get through the Padres first, who just dominated the Chicago Cubs in the wild-card series. Earlier in the week, we tried our hand at our first 26-man roster projection for the National League Division Series. Now that the Brewers are confirmed to face the Padres, let's dive in for 2.0.
Position Players
Catcher (2)
William Contreras, Gary Sanchez
No changes here. Contreras is the main guy with Sanchez as the backup. It wouldn't be the most shocking thing in the world to see the Brewers carry a third catcher in Bo Naylor, just in case an injury pops up. But for now, we're rolling with two.
Infielders (6)
Andrew Vaughn, Jake Bauers, Brice Turang, Cooper Pratt, Joey Ortiz, David Hamilton
Again, no changes here. Vaughn and Ortiz are the two to watch. Vaughn was placed on the Injured List due to an illness, but is trending in the right direction. He has been a full go throughout the week and should be just fine before the NLDS. Ortiz is working through knee/abdomen injuries, but should be good to go as well. But, again, these are two to watch.
Outfielders (5)
Jackson Chourio, Luis Lara, Garrett Mitchell, Sal Frelick, Brandon Lockridge
This is where our change comes into play. Rather than carrying four outfielders, plus Christian Yelich as the designated hitter, we added Lockridge this time around. The reason is his blazing speed. He was in the 92nd percentile in sprint speed in 2026. For a team that manufactures runs without homers the vast majority of the time, having multiple speed threats off the bench can help, instead of an extra reliever.
Designated Hitter (1)
Christian Yelich
This one is pretty obvious.
Pitchers
Starters (4)
Jacob Misiorowski, Logan Henderson, Dustin May, Robert Gasser
No changes here, although Gasser arguably should be the guy getting the ball in a Game 3. Misiorowski and Henderson will take the hill in Games 1 and 2. Gasser was hot down the stretch. Ride the hot hand.
Bullpen (8)
Shane Drohan, Kyle Harrison, Trevor Megill, Abner Uribe, Aaron Ashby, JoJo Romero, Chad Patrick, DL Hall
In our first projection, we had nine relievers on the club, including Antonio Senzatela. This time, we took Senzatela off. He had a 5.14 ERA in 23 outings with Milwaukee in the regular season. It's not that he can't help this team, but if it came down to him and another speed threat, the club should be in the market for a pinch-runner.
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Patrick McAvoy's experiences include local and national sports coverage at the New England Sports Network with a focus on baseball and basketball. Outside of journalism, Patrick received an MBA at Brandeis University. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding "Milwaukee Brewers On SI," please reach out to Scott Neville: scott@moreviewsmedia.com