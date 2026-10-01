Brewers NLDS Roster Projection 2.0: Antonio Senzatela Out, Speedster In

The Milwaukee Brewers now know who they will be facing in the National League Division Series when they take the field on Oct. 3. Milwaukee will face off against the red-hot San Diego Padres with the winner advancing to the National League Championship Series to face either the Los Angeles Dodgers, Philadelphia Phillies or the Atlanta Braves.

The Phillies and Braves will wrap up their wild-card series on Thursday night to decide who will face the Dodgers in the second round. That doesn't matter yet for Milwaukee, though. The Brewers have to get through the Padres first, who just dominated the Chicago Cubs in the wild-card series. Earlier in the week, we tried our hand at our first 26-man roster projection for the National League Division Series. Now that the Brewers are confirmed to face the Padres, let's dive in for 2.0.

Position Players

Catcher (2)

Sep 15, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Milwaukee Brewers catcher William Contreras (24) smiles as he returns behind the plate against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the third inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

William Contreras, Gary Sanchez

No changes here. Contreras is the main guy with Sanchez as the backup. It wouldn't be the most shocking thing in the world to see the Brewers carry a third catcher in Bo Naylor, just in case an injury pops up. But for now, we're rolling with two.

Infielders (6)

Sep 16, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Milwaukee Brewers first baseman Andrew Vaughn (28) enters the dugout to play the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Andrew Vaughn, Jake Bauers, Brice Turang, Cooper Pratt, Joey Ortiz, David Hamilton

Again, no changes here. Vaughn and Ortiz are the two to watch. Vaughn was placed on the Injured List due to an illness, but is trending in the right direction. He has been a full go throughout the week and should be just fine before the NLDS. Ortiz is working through knee/abdomen injuries, but should be good to go as well. But, again, these are two to watch.

Outfielders (5)

Apr 29, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers left fielder Brandon Lockridge (20) runs to third base against the Arizona Diamondbacks in the third inning at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jackson Chourio, Luis Lara, Garrett Mitchell, Sal Frelick, Brandon Lockridge

This is where our change comes into play. Rather than carrying four outfielders, plus Christian Yelich as the designated hitter, we added Lockridge this time around. The reason is his blazing speed. He was in the 92nd percentile in sprint speed in 2026. For a team that manufactures runs without homers the vast majority of the time, having multiple speed threats off the bench can help, instead of an extra reliever.

Designated Hitter (1)

Sep 27, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers designated hitter Christian Yelich (22), who was named team captain, gets ready to bat in the first inning against the St. Louis Cardinals at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Christian Yelich

This one is pretty obvious.

Pitchers

Starters (4)

Sep 23, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Logan Henderson (43) throws a pitch during the second inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jacob Misiorowski, Logan Henderson, Dustin May, Robert Gasser

No changes here, although Gasser arguably should be the guy getting the ball in a Game 3. Misiorowski and Henderson will take the hill in Games 1 and 2. Gasser was hot down the stretch. Ride the hot hand.

Bullpen (8)

Sep 24, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Shane Drohan (55) throws a pitch during the first inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Shane Drohan, Kyle Harrison, Trevor Megill, Abner Uribe, Aaron Ashby, JoJo Romero, Chad Patrick, DL Hall

In our first projection, we had nine relievers on the club, including Antonio Senzatela. This time, we took Senzatela off. He had a 5.14 ERA in 23 outings with Milwaukee in the regular season. It's not that he can't help this team, but if it came down to him and another speed threat, the club should be in the market for a pinch-runner.