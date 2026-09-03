Why Brewers-Cubs Series Finale Comes With Massive Stakes

The Milwaukee Brewers and Chicago Cubs will wrap up a four-game series on Thursday night. In the contest, Milwaukee has a chance to go for the series win, plus more.

Chicago won the first contest of the four-game set, 17-3. Since then, it has been all Brewers. Milwaukee won Game 2, 9-4. The Brewers followed up and won on Wednesday too, 9-5. On Thursday night, the Brewers can win the four-game series, as well as officially clinch the season series against Chicago.

Milwaukee has the edge over Chicago right now and is 6-3 against its top National League Central rival. There are four games left to be played between these two rivals. Milwaukee and Chicago will face off on Thursday night and then in a three-game series from Sep. 7 through Sep. 9. If the Brewers lose on Thursday, they will hold a 6-4 edge with three games to play. So, the Cubs won't be completely out of it. If they win on Thursday night, they'll have a 7-3 edge with just three games to go between these two. So, they'll clinch the season series, and a tiebreaker.

The Brewers Have Taken Care Of Business So Far

Apr 21, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; A Milwaukee Brewers hat and glove in the dugout during the seventh inning against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: David Reginek-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Milwaukee has a nine-game lead in the National League Central standings right now with just 22 games to play. The Brewers likely aren't going to have to worry about a tiebreaker, unless there is some sort of historic collapse over the next three weeks. Still, clinching the series important would be important because of the fact that it would just be another barrier protecting the Brewers from Chicago.

Again, the Brewers have a nine-game lead over the Cubs. If they clinch the tiebreaker, the Cubs would have to finish at least a game ahead of the Brewers to actually move ahead in the standings. So, all of a sudden, to overcome a nine-game deficit, the Cubs would need a 10-game swing. With just a few weeks to go in the season, it is highly unlikely that is going to happen.

The Brewers entered the 2026 season winners of three straight National League Central titles. They're closing in on their fourth straight. It's just a matter of time at this point, and a win on Thursday will only further this point.

The Brewers have taken care of business so far in the Cubs series. It's a good time to be a Brewers fan. What can't this team do? Milwaukee has the best record in baseball and is closing in on yet another division title. Hopefully, more hardware will be on the way as well.