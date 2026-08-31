Brewers Announce Starting Pitchers for High-Stakes Cubs Series

One of the most important series of the 2026 Major League Baseball season has arrived for the Milwaukee Brewers.

The Brewers are sitting pretty and have an eight-game lead in the National League Central standings over the Chicago Cubs. Milwaukee also has a three-game lead over both the Atlanta Braves and the Los Angeles Dodgers for the No. 1 seed in the National League in general. Right now, the Brewers are in the driver's seat and it would be a shock if they didn't win the division at this point with just a few weeks to go in the regular season.

This series against the Cubs could be a step in that direction.

With that being said, here's what Milwaukee will be rolling with in the starting rotation for the critical four-game set.

Monday — Kyle Harrison

Aug 16, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Kyle Harrison (52) during pregame against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jon Endow-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The 25-year-old lefty has the Brewers' first shot at Chicago. Harrison has a 2.79 ERA on the season in 21 starts, to go along with a 127-to-27 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 103 1/3 innings pitched. Harrison may be young but he knows how to talk the talk and had a perfect response when asked about the series.

“It’s hard to not get lost in all of that, but it just comes down to winning every night,” Harrison said on Sunday, per MLB.com's Adam McCalvy. “That’s all you can think about in a series like this, just be the best version of yourself each night. We know what we need to do. We just need to take care of playing good, winning baseball, just like ‘Murph’ said at the beginning of the season. If we focus on winning series from this point on, we’ll be in a good spot.”

Harrison has been hot and will face off against Clay Holmes on Monday night.

Tuesday — Robert Gasser

Aug 20, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Robert Gasser (54) throws a pitch in the first inning against the Seattle Mariners at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Gasser has appeared in 16 games so far this season, including 15 starts, and has a 4.59 ERA in 82 1/3 innings pitched. Gasser's last time out was one of the grittiest outings of the season by a Brewers hurler. Dustin May was knocked out after one pitch on Aug. 26 and Gasser came in afterward to take over. He tossed 5 1/3 innings against the New York Mets and allowed just one run.

The Cubs will counter with Matthew Boyd.

Wednesday — Jacob Misiorowski

Aug 27, 2026; New York City, New York, USA; Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Jacob Misiorowski (32) pitches in the first inning against the New York Mets at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Misiorowski has been incredible all season, to say the least. There's no doubt that he should be the National League Cy Young Award winner when the season wraps up. Plus, Misiorowski has had success against the Cubs.

Chicago will turn to David Peterson.

Thursday — Logan Henderson

Aug 28, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Logan Henderson (43) throws a pitch in the first inning against the Texas Rangers at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Henderson has been on a heater as well recently. The young righty has a 2.48 ERA in 14 starts so far this season. He's been almost unhittable.

The Cubs will turn to Kevin Gausman in the series finale.