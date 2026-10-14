The bats came alive for the Milwaukee Brewers in a stunning 7-4 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 2 of the NLCS, giving the Brewers a 2-0 series lead.

The Brewers have completely turned things around against the Dodgers compared to last year and are just two wins away from reaching the World Series. Though Milwaukee is in the thick of a postseason run, it's never a bad idea to look ahead to what the future may hold for the organization.

Despite ranking in the bottom half of the league in team payroll this season, the Brewers boasted the best record in baseball for the second straight season. Milwaukee set a franchise record with 103 regular-season wins, cementing this squad as one of the best in franchise history.

It will be interesting to see how the Brewers will tackle this offseason. The team has a slew of veterans heading to free agency, including Brandon Woodruff, JoJo Romero and Jake Bauers, along with several other players with contract options. Milwaukee also has to make important decisions on other players' futures with the organization, including All-Star closer Trevor Megill.

Will the Brewers move Megill this offseason?

Oct 11, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Trevor Megill (29) pitches against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the ninth inning in game one of the NLCS for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Megill has been great for the Brewers across the past four seasons, earning an All-Star selection last year, and has posted a 2.63 ERA with 30 saves this season. The 32-year-old is under team control through next season, but as a smaller-market team, the Brewers have a history of trading away star players instead of handing out massive extensions. With that in mind, Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter listed Megill as one of the league's top trade chips heading into the offseason.

"With a fastball that touches triple-digits and a knuckle curve that generated a 46.5 percent whiff rate, Megill was one of baseball's most dominant closers, converting 30 of 33 save chances," Reuter wrote on Monday. "Over the past three seasons, he has a 2.61 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and 10.4 K/9 with 81 saves in 161 appearances, and the Brewers have a history of flipping closers before they get expensive after dealing Josh Hader and Devin Williams."

Megill has been a core piece of Milwaukee's shutdown bullpen this season and is definitely in line to receive a significant salary raise when he hits free agency after next season. With the Brewers' track record of trading star pitchers before they get expensive, it wouldn't be surprising to see the team be willing to deal the 32-year-old, especially with how talented their bullpen has been.

Milwaukee should make the most of having Megill in its bullpen during this postseason run, because his future with the team remains uncertain.