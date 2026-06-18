With Quinn Priester Out, Marlins Ace Is an Obvious Fit for Brewers

The Milwaukee Brewers' starting rotation took a significant hit on Thursday.

Quinn Priester hasn't appeared in a game for the club in the majors this season and it was confirmed on Thursday that he will miss the entire season as he needs thoracic outlet decompression surgery. He has been dealing with thoracic outlet syndrome and tried to work his way back without surgery, but just wasn't able to progress to that point.

With it being confirmed that Priester will miss the entire season, Milwaukee arguably should be in the mix to add another starter this summer. Brandon Woodruff is expected to make his next start in the big leagues for the first time since April 30. That certainly will help, but this rotation is still thin and could use another veteran arm before the playoff push. When Woodruff returns, the rotation will be Jacob Misiorowski, Kyle Harrison, Woodruff, Brandon Sproat, and either Shane Drohan or Robert Gasser until Logan Henderson returns, most likely in July. There's a lot of talent, but that would be a very young group to bring into the postseason.

On Wednesday, ESPN's Jeff Passan and Kiley McDaniel listed Milwaukee among the best fits for Sandy Alcántara of the Miami Marlins and the idea makes even more sense now.

The Brewers Should Call The Marlins Now

Jun 11, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Miami Marlins starting pitcher Sandy Alcantara (22) delivers a pitch against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the first inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

"No. 10. Sandy Alcántara, RHP, Miami Marlins," Passan and McDaniel wrote. "Chance of being traded: 40 percent. Rest-of-season impact: Moderate. Years of control: Nothing guaranteed beyond 2026 but a $21 million club option (and $2 million buyout) for 2027. The buzz: Teams are far more bullish on Alcántara this deadline than they were last time around, when the gap between the Marlins' ask and others' willingness to give up significant talent was too large to bridge. With just this year and a club option for less than the qualifying offer remaining, the 30-year-old Alcantara throws hard, eats innings and induces ground balls.

"If he's your No. 1 starter, you're probably not going very far. If he's your No. 3, you've got a good playoff rotation. ... Best fits: Cubs, Diamondbacks, Guardians, Padres, A's, Rays, Braves, White Sox, Brewers."

He wouldn't need to be Milwaukee's No. 1, No. 2, or maybe not even the team's No. 3 starter. If Milwaukee put together a rotation featuring Alcántara, Misiorowski, Harrison, and Woodruff, that would be a perfect playoff rotation. With Milwaukee dealing with injuries all over the place, adding someone who can eat up innings also wouldn't hurt. Alcántara is leading the league with 103 1/3 innings pitched.

Another reason why Alcántara makes sense for Milwaukee is the team's infield defense. Alcántara gets ground balls. Milwaukee has an elite defense. Joey Ortiz and Brice Turang are both elite defenders. Cooper Pratt has that potential. Andrew Vaughn is sold defensively over at first base, although not elite defensively. Right now, Alcántara has a 4.18 ERA and a 3.99 FIP. That's a sign of him being unlucky in part because of the defense behind him in Miami. If he was in pitching in front of the Brewers' defense, he would be even better.