Cardinals Starting Pitcher Expected To Undergo Surgery In 'Near Future'
The St. Louis Cardinals pitching staff has held its own throughout the first 31 games of the 2024 season and hopefully, it stays that way as the lineup looks to turn things around.
The rejuvenated rotation -- led by reigning American League Cy Young runner-up Sonny Gray -- has exceeded expectations thus far but recent injury updates have highlighted a potential danger for the club.
With the recent news that left-hander Steven Matz is undergoing an MRI for back tightness, it's troubling to hear that another starter could be out for much longer with impending surgery.
"Drew Rom (bicep tendinitis) is likely to have shoulder surgery in the near future after going to Texas for a consultation with a specialist," St. Louis Post-Dispatch's Derrick Goold wrote Wednesday. "The lefty had his rehab stalled in recent weeks by persisting comfort and weakness. Cardinals president of baseball operations John Mozeliak said the details of the treatment are still being finalized but surgery is expected."
Rom made his Major League Baseball debut with the Cardinals at the end of 2023 but struggled during his eight-start sample size -- posting a 1-4 record with a 8.02 ERA, 32-to-19 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .340 batting average against and a 2.08 WHIP in 33 2/3 innings pitched.
The 24-year-old was likely going to be a spot starter for St. Louis this season but Rom was unable to make it past spring training before being placed on the injured list.
With Rom crossed off the list for the foreseeable future and Matz questionable -- the Cardinals' rotation is looking rather slim and not to mention, old as well.
Gray is the youngest starter left in the rotation at 34 years old. If Miles Mikolas, Kyle Gibson or Lance Lynn go down with an injury, the Cardinals are in trouble.
Hopefully, St. Louis can survive with its elderly pitching arsenal as well as come up with a plan to battle through the recent injury updates. Perhaps we will see a call-up from the minors for the time being.
More MLB: Pair Of Cardinals Sluggers Set To Begin Rehab Following Injury Stint