Pair Of Cardinals Sluggers Set To Begin Rehab Following Injury Stint
The St. Louis Cardinals have not had the start to the season they had hoped for as they currently sit in fourth place in the National League Central.
The only positive part about this season so far has been the success of the pitching staff. The lineup is struggling to score runs and there have been a handful of injuries.
Fortunately, there's good news coming from the injured list as a pair of sluggers are set to begin rehab assignments in the minors.
"Dylan Carlson begins a rehab assignment with Memphis today," The Athletic's Katie Woo reported Tuesday. "Matt Carpenter will start a rehab assignment by the end of the week with Springfield."
Carlson was put on the IL right before the start of the season after suffering a sprained AC joint in his left shoulder.
The 25-year-old was set to be Tommy Edman's replacement in center field until he returned from the IL as well but the Cardinals have had to restrategize due to both of their injuries.
Carpenter has been out since April 2 with a sprained oblique and has been struggling to fight his way back.
With Carlson stabilizing the outfield until Edman's return and Carpenter providing veteran leadership and perhaps some power to the lineup, hopefully, the Cardinals' offense can finally get the ball rolling.
It's great to see Carlson and Carpenter making their way back to the big leagues. Hopefully, it won't be long before they're helping the lineup score more runs.
