Cardinals 19-Year-Old Emerging as Early Win in Willson Contreras Deal

Over the course of the 2026 Major League Baseball season, much has been said about the club's offseason trades involving Nolan Arenado, Sonny Gray, Willson Contreras and Brendan Donovan.

The four trades were the story of the offseason and the returns from each have been talked about and followed throughout the 2026 campaign so far. The Cardinals traded away four All-Stars who were beloved in the organization. In response, the Cardinals put a clear focus on adding young and controllable pitching prospects. No. 4 prospect Jurrangelo Cijntje has gotten the most buzz. This isn't shocking. He's a switch-pitcher and was the centerpiece of the Donovan deal. which brought the biggest return to St. Louis.

While this is the case, Cijntje actually wasn't the pitching prospect that MLB.com's Jim Callis, Sam Dykstra and Jonathan Mayo tabbed as the "hottest pitching prospect right now" for St. Louis back in May.

The Cardinals Got An Intriguing Hurler From The Red Sox

Feb 26, 2021; Jupiter, Florida, USA; A general view of the St. Louis Cardinals logo on the stadium at Roger Dean Stadium during spring training workouts. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images | Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images

"Cardinals: Yhoiker Fajardo, RHP (No. 12)," Callis, Dykstra and Mayo wrote. "Acquired from the Red Sox in the offseason as part of the Willson Contreras deal, the 19-year-old right-hander has made a strong first impression in the third organization of his career.

"Entering this week, Fajardo has a 1.46 ERA, 34 strikeouts and only three walks through 24 2/3 innings with High-A Peoria. His 30.4 K/BB percentage is sixth-best among 144 High-A pitchers with at least 20 frames this season, despite being one of only four age-19 hurlers to meet that innings threshold at the level."

Fajardo came over to St. Louis in the Willson Contreras trade with the Boston Red Sox. Hunter Dobbins also came over in the deal and has made two appearances with the club in the majors so far. Fajardo is the Cardinals' No. 12 overall prospect and he is down in High-A. The 19-year-old had never pitched above Class-A before the season. Now, he has nine appearances under his belt with High-A Peoria and has a 3.38 ERA and an impressive 54-to-8 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 37 1/3 innings pitched overall,

Fajardo is a guy who may not be a household name at this point, but he has significant upside. He has a 60-grade slider and boasts an upper-90s fastball. And, again, he's just 19 years old. It was tough to see Contreras go. Plus, he has had success with the Red Sox so far. But it does appear as though the Cardinals have a long-term arm on their hands.