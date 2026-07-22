Why the Future Is Bright for St. Louis Cardinals Fans

The St. Louis Cardinals haven't played as well as they have hoped to coming out of the All-Star break, but there are plenty of reasons for the fanbase to be excited, especially down in the minors.

The Cardinals' farm system is very good and just got even better throughout the 2026 Major League Baseball Draft. Before the season began, the Cardinals had the second-best farm system in baseball, per Baseball America. That's because of guys like Liam Doyle, Rainiel Rodriguez, Joshua Báez, Jurrangelo Cijntje, and Leo Bernal at the top of the farm system, but they aren't all.

St. Louis already has gotten a handful of deals done with its 2026 draft picks. First-round pick Trevor Condon agreed to terms on a deal below slot value. Condon landed a $5.16 million signing bonus. The slot value for the No. 13 pick in the draft was $5,661,300.

The Cardinals' Farm System Is A Major Bright Spot

Apr 21, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; A St. Louis Cardinals hat and glove in the dugout against the Atlanta Braves in the first inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Those savings certainly helped as the club was able to sign 17-year-old shortstop Rocco Maniscalco to a deal above slot value. Maniscalco was selected with the No. 50 pick in the draft, which had a $1,982,700 slot value. He signed with the Cardinals at $3.2 million. These two are the biggest additions of the 2026 MLB Draft for St. Louis, but there were obviously others. Plus, the club's farm system in general already has been loaded, in large part because of the offseason trades involving Brendan Donovan, Sonny Gray, Willson Contreras, and Nolan Arenado.

One of those prospects who came over to the club was No. 17 prospect Tai Peete. The young outfielder was on the Injured List, but was activated on July 17.

Peete came over in the Donovan deal and has been very solid when he has been on the field. Overall this season, he's slashing .258/.337/.523 with an .860 OPS, seven homers, 30 RBIs, six stolen bases, 11 doubles and four triples in 36 total games with the FCL Cardinals and High-A Peoria. 33 of his 36 games have come at the High-A level.

Peete made headlines earlier in the season as he hit for the cycle in April. On Tuesday, he made headlines again as he bashed two homers for High-A Peoria.

Tai Peete two pitches, two homers tonight.



Epic bat flip as well pic.twitter.com/pVQDXe9Cq9 — Redbird Farmhands (@RedbirdFarmhand) July 22, 2026

Overall, Peete went 3-for-5 with two homers, four RBIs, and a triple on Tuesday night. Since returning for High-A Peoria, Peete has gone 4-for-13 (.308) in three games with two homers, five RBIs, one triple and four runs scored. Clearly, he's looking healthy.

Peete is just 20 years old. He's a few levels below the big leauges, but if you're a Cardinals fan thinking ahead to the future, he's someone you should know. Right now, he's the Cardinals' No. 17 prospect. But if he can stay healthy, he will rise quickly up the list.