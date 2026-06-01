Cardinals Announce Rotation Plan for Winnable Rangers Series

The St. Louis Cardinals took care of business against the Chicago Cubs over the weekend, but there's no time to let out a breath.

St. Louis took down the Cubs in two out of three games over the weekend and will get right back at it on Monday night as it begins a three-game series at home at Busch Stadium against the Texas Rangers.

The Cardinals enter the series with two wins in their last three games, but losers of seven of their last 10 games overall. Still, the Cardinals are in second place in the National League Central with a 31-26 record. The Rangers enter the series with three straight wins under their belt, but they have struggled overall this season and are 28-31 and in third place in the American League West. On paper, this should be a good series for the Cardinals to completely get back on track. That's especially the case because the Cardinals will have very good pitching throughout the series.

Monday — Micheal McGreevy

May 20, 2026; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Michael McGreevy (36) pitches against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the second inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images | Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

Michael McGreevy has been the Cardinals' best pitcher so far this season. The 25-year-old has made 11 starts so far this season and has a 2.98 ERA and a 43-to-15 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 60 1/3 innings pitched. His advanced metrics haven't been great so far this season, but McGreevy has been able to work around it and give the Cardinals a chance to win each time he has taken the mound.

Tuesday — Dustin May

May 27, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Dustin May (3) waits as Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol (not pictured) walks onto the field to put in a reliever against the Milwaukee Brewers in the eighth inning at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images | Michael McLoone-Imagn Images

Dustin May suffered a loss in his last start, but it also arguably was the best overall start from a Cardinals pitcher this season. May pitched seven innings against the Milwaukee Brewers and struck out nine batters, but that doesn't tell the entire story. May pitched seven no-hit innings, then allowed two base hits, including a bunt, in the eighth inning before getting pulled. One earned run scored. Still, he was incredible.

Wednesday — Andre Pallante

May 29, 2026; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Andre Pallante (53) pitches against the Chicago Cubs during the first inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images | Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

Andre Pallante has been significantly better this season than he was last year. Pallante had a 5.31 ERA last year in 31 starts. This year, he has a 4.19 ERA so far in 11 starts. That number was below 4.00 before allowing four earned runs in just three innings pitched in his last start on May 29 against the Cubs. Pallante has been a bright spot for the club this season and there's a real argument that he's been the second-most consistent hurler behind McGreevy.