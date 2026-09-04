Cardinals Announce Starters vs. Rockies, Including Andre Pallante Return

The St. Louis Cardinals have been thin in the starting rotation over the last few weeks, but that's about to change.

On Thursday night, the Cardinals got some bad news. Cardinals hurler Hunter Dobbins underwent elbow surgery and now will miss the rest of the 2026 season and a chunk of the 2027 campaign as well. That was the bad news for the club. Fortunately, there's some good news as well.

The Cardinals will kick off a three-game set on Friday night against the Colorado Rockies and the expectation is that Andre Pallante will return to the hill for the first time since Aug. 17.

Here is the Cardinals' full slate of starters for the Rockies series.

Friday — Andre Pallante

Aug 17, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Andre Pallante (53) pitches against the Cincinnati Reds in the first inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Cardinals have certainly been missing Pallante. He landed on the Injured List with right elbow inflammation. The expectation has been that Pallante wouldn't miss much more than the minimum. He was placed on the 15-day Injured List retroactive to Aug. 18. Fortunately, he's okay.

Before Pallante landed on the Injured List, the righty had a 3.57 ERA in 24 starts, to go along with a 97-to-41 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 136 innings pitched. The Cardinals aren't out of it just yet in the race for a National League Wild Card spot. This series is one the Cardinals need and they're turning to someone who has been great all year in his big return.

Saturday — Matthew Liberatore

Aug 25, 2026; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Matthew Liberatore (32) looks on as he walks off the field after he was removed from the game against the Baltimore Orioles during the fifth inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Liberatore hasn't had the season that he wanted to have. The lefty has a 5.41 ERA in 27 starts. While this is the case, he has allowed three runs or fewer in three of his last four starts. If there was a time for the Cardinals to need the lefty to step up, it would be now. The Rockies are 54-86 on the season and will turn to Mason Adams on the hill as he makes his third career big league start.

Sunday — Kyle Leahy

Aug 18, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Kyle Leahy (62) pitches against the Cincinnati Reds in the first inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Leahy has been the Cardinals' best starter this season. The righty has had his innings limited recently. He's tossed just seven total innings in his last two outings combined. But he also allowed just one run over that span. Leahy has a 3.13 ERA in 26 starts so far this season. The campaign kicked off on a negative note, but he turned his season around and now the Cardinals need another good start from him.