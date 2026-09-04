Cardinals’ Hunter Dobbins Out for 2026 Season: Injury Details and Team Impact

The St. Louis Cardinals aren't going to have one of their young starters for the rest of the 2026 Major League Baseball season, and most of the 2027 campaign.

On Thursday, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported that Hunter Dobbins underwent elbow reconstructive surgery on Wednesday and it will require a 12-month recovery period.

"Hunter Dobbins had elbow reconstructive surgery Wednesday and will require a 12-month recovery, Cardinals official says. It’s his second surgery of his right elbow," Goold reported.

Hunter Dobbins had elbow reconstructive surgery Wednesday and will require a 12-month recovery, #stlcards official says. It’s his second surgery of his right elbow. — Derrick Goold (@dgoold) September 3, 2026

When Dobbins landed on the Injured List, naturally there was concern. It was reported that Dobbins was going to visit Dr. Keith Meister on Tuesday for a second opinion. Meister performed Dobbins' Tommy John surgery back in 2021, per Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat. Naturally, this update raised the alarm bells for the young hurler.

The Cardinals Won't Have Hunter Dobbins For The Rest Of 2026

Aug 21, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Hunter Dobbins (40) throws a pitch against the Philadelphia Phillies during the second inning at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Now, the worst-case scenario has been confirmed and the Cardinals won't see him back on the hill for at least a year. This certainly reframes the Cardinals' deal to send Willson Contreras to the Boston Red Sox. Contreras was an All-Star this season and has control beyond the 2026 season. Of course, the Cardinals have been set at first base this season with Alec Burleson, but when you see injuries like this pop up, it at least requires reevaluation.

The Cardinals got Hunter Dobbins, Blake Aita and Yhoiker Fajardo for Contreras, while also sending cash to Boston. The gem of the deal is Fajardo, but losing Dobbins does hurt the Cardinals' depth in the short term and into 2027.

Dobbins looked good before getting hurt. He had a 3.67 ERA in 11 appearances for the Cardinals, including eight starts. There's no denying that the talent is there. But injuries have derailed his career. His 2025 season was cut short due to a torn ACL and this is a guy who already underwent Tommy John surgery before. Some seriously tough luck for the 27-year-old.

He's young and can still help this team in the long run. The Cardinals have tean control through the 2031 season, but it's going to be a while before St. Louis fans see him in action again.

Throughout the 2026 season, arguably three players have either guaranteed themselves a spot in the 2027 rotation, or at least a very good shot at a job: Michael McGreevy, Kyle Leahy and Andre Pallante. In Spring Training, it's going to be a battle for the other spots.

Matthew Liberatore and Quinn Mathews are two guys on the team right now who will at least have a chance. Then, there are guys like Liam Doyle, Cooper Hjerpe, Tanner Franklin, Brandon Clarke, Jurrangelo Cijntje and even potentially Tekoah Roby or Richard Fitts to watch out for. Dobbins would've been in this group as well.

Tough news, to say the least.