Cardinals Buy Low on Former Top 100 Prospect Everson Pereira

The St. Louis Cardinals made a very intriguing move on Thursday.

St. Louis claimed young outfielder Everson Pereira off waivers from the Chicago White Sox. The Cardinals announced the news on X.

"Welcome to St. Louis, Everson," the Cardinals wrote. "We have claimed OF Everson Pereira off waivers from the Chicago White Sox."

Welcome to St. Louis, Everson!



We have claimed OF Everson Pereira off waivers from the Chicago White Sox. pic.twitter.com/YHzjdYWMdS — St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) August 6, 2026

The Cardinals Made A Good Move

Apr 18, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Chicago White Sox right fielder Everson Pereira (28) reacts after hitting a double during the second inning against the Athletics at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Scott Marshall-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

At first glance, this move doesn't seem like much, but it is very intriguing. There was a time when Pereira was viewed among the top overall prospects in baseball. He was ranked as the No. 78 overall prospect in baseball in 2023 by Baseball America. In 2024, he ranked as high as No. 42.

Things haven't gone his way so far in the majors, but he is still just 25 years old and clearly has upside.

The young outfielder began his professional baseball career in the New York Yankees' farm system. He was in the organization from 2021 through the 2025 season before he was traded to the Tampa Bay Rays in a deal centered around José Caballero. Pereira made his big league debut with New York in 2023 and slashed .151/.233/.194 with a .427 OPS, 10 RBIs and four stolen bases in 27 games played. Certainly not great, but there are always growing pains. The reason why he was in the majors in general was because of the fact that he slashed .300/.373/.548 with a .921 OPS, 18 homers, 64 RBIs, 11 stolen bases, and 17 doubles in 81 games down in the minors that season.

Pereira has continued to be very good down in the minors, although there haven't been a lot of big league opportunities. In 2024, he didn't play in a game in the majors. In 2025, he played in just 23 games in the big leagues. But down in the minors, he slashed .256/.359/.508 with 21 home runs and 57 RBIs in 78 games played.

He was traded again before the 2026 season. This time from the Rays to the White Sox. In Chicago, he played in 27 games in the majors and slashed .225/.284/.438 with a .722 OPS, four home runs, and 11 RBIs. This was his best stretch in the big leagues yet, despite injuries.

All in all, this is a great move for the young Cardinals. Pereira is a former top prospect with big-time upside and all the Cardinals had to do to get him was place a waiver claim. There is very little risk and only upside. Plus, with Jordan Walker being a bit banged up, it doesn't hurt to add outfield insurance.