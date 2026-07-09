Cardinals Called 'Best Match' for Former Cy Young with Trade Deadline Close

The St. Louis Cardinals may be starting to fade a little bit, as they have fallen out of a playoff spot in recent weeks. That doesn't mean that their hopes are gone though. They are still close in the race and might look into some upgrades.

The starting rotation hasn't been great and could use a little bit of a boost. As the trade deadline approaches, that might be the area they choose to upgrade in.

Jeff Passan of ESPN listed several moves that each contending team could make, and for the Cardinals, the best match was San Francisco Giants left-hander and former Cy Young Robbie Ray.

"They've reengaged a fanbase that had grown weary. They've developed an enviable core of JJ Wetherholt, Jordan Walker, Ivan Herrera and Alec Burleson," Passan wrote. "Their rotation, however, remains a real question mark -- and is putting a huge onus on a bullpen that might just tire out by the time September rolls around."

Robbie Ray as a fit for Cardinals

Jun 23, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco Giants pitcher Robbie Ray (38) throws during the second inning against the Athletics at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ray has put together a solid season for the Giants, going 8-6 in 17 starts and one relief appearance with a 3.45 ERA over 101 2/3 innings pitched. The Giants are obvious sellers at this point, so anybody on an expiring contract will likely be moved.

The Cardinals haven't picked which way they are going to go at the deadline. With the way they've been playing lately, selling might be their best bet.

But if they buy, Ray is a solid innings-eater and could be a strong veteran presence in a young clubhouse and starting rotation.

The young core has performed well for St. Louis, but it wouldn't hurt to add one more veteran to the mix if they hope to make a push towards their first postseason appearance since 2022.

The only thing that might hold up a potential deal for Ray is the fact that owner and chairman Bill DeWitt Jr. has said that the Cardinals don't plan on chasing rentals at the deadline, which Ray is.

So, if they're going to add any pieces, they'll need to focus on getting ones that have a few years of club control remaining and serve their long-term goals.

It will be interesting to see how Chaim Bloom attacks the deadline on August 3. There are only a few weeks remaining leading up to the deadline, and this current stretch will define the Cardinals' season.