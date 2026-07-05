JJ Wetherholt Wasn't the Only Cardinal Snubbed in All-Star Voting

On Saturday, the rosters for the All-Star game in Philadelphia were announced, and the St. Louis Cardinals had just one representative. Outfielder Jordan Walker was announced as a reserve, but strangely, JJ Wetherholt was left off the roster.

Wetherholt responded to the snub by hitting a leadoff home run against the Chicago Cubs on Saturday night, leading the Cardinals to a 3-0 victory. But he wasn't the only Cardinal that got snubbed in the All-Star voting.

Both Alec Burleson and Ivan Herrera have had strong seasons, yet the two of them were nowhere to be found on the National League All-Star roster.

Burleson, Herrera snubbed

Jun 15, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; St. Louis Cardinals catcher Ivan Herrera (48) is greeted by first baseman Alec Burleson (41) after hitting a home run during the eighth inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Burleson leads the National League in RBI, having knocked in 63 runs thus far. The former Silver Slugger is also hitting .279/.343/.473 with 14 home runs and an .816 OPS.

Herrera, too, is having a string season, hitting .259/.397/.406 with 10 home runs, 39 RBI and an .803 OPS. Granted, the first base and designated hitter positions were locked down cold, but Burleson should have at least gotten some consideration with his RBI total.

Unless something changes, this marks the fourth straight year where only one member of the Cardinals roster has made the All-Star Game. Injuries can always change that, but it's a shame that fans of the Cardinals will only have one member of their team on the National League roster.

Regardless of that though, it shouldn't take away from the solid numbers being put up by Herrera and Burleson. Both were certainly deserving of earning All-Star nods this season, and perhaps a few years down the road, they will get their chance to be All-Stars.

But it's clear that Wetherholt was not the only member of the Cardinals roster that was snubbed in the voting. The Cardinals have been playing well this season, and there have been a lot of success stories.

Unfortunately, only one of them is being recognized as of now. Walker certainly deserves to be an All-Star given the turnaround he has had, but there were a lot of other members of the Cardinals roster, including Herrera and Burleson that at least deserved a shot to be part of the NL's roster.

It will be interesting to see if anything changes as a result of injuries or other complications, but the Cardinals had more than just one deserving player on their roster, and fans will hope that in the future, these players are recognized.