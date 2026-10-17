Cardinals Could Chase Eugenio Suarez on One-Year Deal This Winter

If the St. Louis Cardinals want to add some veteran pop to the middle of the order and add an option to help at third base, look no further than two-time All-Star Eugenio Suarez.

When free agency opens up, don't expect to see St. Louis make some sort of major investment. The financial landscape of Major League Baseball is completely up in the air with the current collective bargaining agreement set to expire after the 2026 season comes to an end. In December, things will change and there very well could be a lockout. Plus, on top of this, the Cardinals still seemingly are a year away from really contending in the National League.

St. Louis has intriguing, young pieces that could be part of the next long-term core for the organization. But the Cardinals still have to wait for more guys to reach the majors, like Rainiel Rodriguez, Liam Doyle, Jesus Baez and Tanner Franklin, among others. Still, this winter, the Cardinals should add a veteran bat and Suarez would fit a need for the organization. Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported that St. Louis is open to a short-term addition at third base. Suarez is someone who not only can play third base, but who would bring serious power potential to the lineup for St. Louis. In 2026, Suarez hit 26 homers and drove in 74 runs in 125 games played.

The Cardinals Should Target Eugenio Suarez

Sep 22, 2026; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Cincinnati Reds third baseman Eugenio Suarez (28) reacts after hitting a home run against the Atlanta Braves during the eighth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If Suarez were on the Cardinals, those 26 homers would've ranked second on the team. His 74 RBIs would've ranked third on the club as well. In 2025, Suarez hit 49 home runs and drove in 118 runs in 159 games played with the Arizona Diamondbacks and the Seattle Mariners.

Suarez is someone who has been around the block. He's a 13-year big league veteran and has had plenty of success specifically in the National League Central. The Cardinals may not go out and make a major splash, but Suarez is someone who likely wouldn't break the bank and he could even end up being an intriguing trade candidate, like Dustin May was this past summer. Suarez is now 35 years old. In 2026, Suarez played on a one-year, $15 million deal with the Reds and now has a mutual option for the 2027 season. Mutual options are almost never picked up, so he'll almost certainly be heading to the market and should get a similar deal.

That's the type of deal that the Cardinals can afford and should go after immediately when free agency opens.