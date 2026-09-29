Eugenio Suarez Sends Clear Message About His Reds Future as $16 Million Decision Looms

Eugenio Suarez wants to be back with the Cincinnati Reds next season. Whether that happens is one of the decisions the team will have to make this offseason.

Suarez has a $16 million mutual option, meaning both sides would have to agree to exercise it. His desire to return is clear, but that does not guarantee he will be wearing a Reds uniform next season.

“Of course, you always want to be back," Suarez told Mark Sheldon of MLB.com. "I’m not going to change my thoughts. They obviously know I want to be back, but we never know. I’ll just let them do their job and we’re ready to come back if they give me the opportunity to be back.”

The first half was a struggle for Suarez, who hit .208/.285/.388 with 21 extra-base hits. He gave the Reds more power after the break, hitting 15 home runs and finishing the second half with 23 extra-base hits.

The front office needs to decide where Suarez fits into its plans and whether bringing him back at that price is the right move.

Eugenio Suarez Wants Another Year With the Reds

Sep 22, 2026; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Cincinnati Reds third baseman Eugenio Suarez (28) reacts after hitting a home run against the Atlanta Braves during the eighth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With Suarez's quote above, it's clear he wants to return.

While reflecting on his season, he pointed to what he learned from Elly De La Cruz and several of the younger players who joined the team.

"I finished strong. I’m very happy with where I am right now," Suarez told Sheldon. "This is one of those years where I want to take the good part about it. I learned a lot. I learned from young guys like Elly [De La Cruz] and the young guys that came up -- [Carlos] Jorge, [Hector] Rodríguez, [Chase] Burns, [Rhett] Lowder -- all those guys. I’m happy and grateful."

It is encouraging to hear a veteran talk about learning from younger teammates. Suarez clearly appreciates the group around him, and his comments leave little doubt about how he would feel about another season in Cincinnati.

But wanting to return and agreeing on the terms are two different things. Even if the mutual option is not exercised, the two sides could still work out a different deal.

The Reds Have a Decision to Make

Sep 14, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds designated hitter Eugenio Suarez (28) hits a single in the second inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The question for the Reds is how bringing Suarez back would fit into the rest of its offseason.

At $16 million, this is a decision that needs to be made with a clear idea of his role and how much money would remain to address other needs.

There is a case for keeping a veteran who wants to be here and values playing alongside the team’s young talent. But the Reds also need to be honest about what will improve the roster.

Suarez has made his feelings clear. Now the Reds need to decide whether bringing him back is part of a plan that will actually move this team forward.