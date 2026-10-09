Cardinals May Have Ideal Free Agent Target to Fill Third Base

The St. Louis Cardinals have some questions to answer this offseason. One big question that is looming is what they will do with third base. They have some good internal options in Blaze Jordan, Thomas Saggese and even prospect Jesus Baez. But that doesn't mean they won't look elsewhere for help.

Most importantly, it has to make sense for their rebuild, as Chaim Bloom has said that they won't take shortcuts just to get back into contention quickly.

One thing they did last offseason was sign Dustin May to a one-year deal with the idea that he could be traded at the deadline. That was on the pitching side of course, but what if they found a way to do this with third base as well? Will Leitch of MLB.com floated the idea of Eugenio Suarez.

How Eugenio Suarez fits the Cardinals

Sep 26, 2026; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Cincinnati Reds designated hitter Eugenio Suarez (28) hits a one run double against the Toronto Blue Jays during the third inning at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Suarez, a two-time All-Star, hit 49 home runs in 2025 with the Arizona Diamondbacks and Seattle Mariners. He still hit 26 home runs with the Cincinnati Reds in 2026.

One thing to consider is that Busch Stadium is a difficult ballpark to hit home runs in, so that could limit his power. However, if they do sign him, they would be adding an experienced veteran that could help the young players out as the Cardinals move forward with their rebuild. That certainly gives their lineup a bit of a boost as well.

At this point in his career, Suarez would likely be a short-term solution, so St. Louis could sign him to a one-year deal and then later move him at the trade deadline if he is having a good season at the plate. They could then bring back some good prospects for him.

Baez likely won't be major league ready by opening day in 2027, but that makes Suarez a perfect short-term solution while the Cardinals wait for Baez to rise through the system. Perhaps by the deadline, he could be ready.

Jordan and Saggese are good options to have if the Cardinals would rather stick with what they already have internally, but if they decide to make an external addition, there is merit to potentially targeting Suarez and then trading him at the deadline.

Third base is one of the biggest question marks right now, but the Cardinals do have a lot of options that they can pursue. They can go outside the organization, or stick with what they have until Baez is ready.