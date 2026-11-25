With free agency approaching, one player who was consistently linked to the St. Louis Cardinals was former Philadelphia Phillies All-Star Alec Bohm.

While this was the case, Bohm isn't coming to town. On Wednesday, Jon Morosi of MLB Network reported that Bohm agreed to terms on a deal to join the Kansas City Royals in free agency.

"Source: Alec Bohm and the Royals are in agreement," Morosi wrote on X.

Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reported that Bohm's deal with the Royals is for $20 million over two years. If the Cardinals had wanted Bohm, that arguably is a price tag that they absolutely could have afforded, especially because St. Louis hasn't really done anything yet this offseason, aside from non-tendering Nolan Gorman and acquiring Eduardo Rivera. With Bohm off the table, who else could make sense for St. Louis? Let's break down a few options.

Internal: Thomas Saggese And Blaze Jordan

Sep 19, 2026; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Thomas Saggese (25) throws to first for the out against Washington Nationals designated hitter Jose Tena (8) during the ninth inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Le-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Saggese and Jordan would seem to have the inside track to the Opening Day third base job right now for St. Louis. Of the two, Jordan had more looks at the hot corner in 2026. Jordan replaced Gorman at third base when he was demoted down to Triple-A. Jordan played in 58 games in 2026 as a rookie and slashed .247/.276/.382 with a .658 OPS, three home runs, 28 RBIs, eight doubles and four triples.

Saggese played in 57 games overall in 2026, but just 12 at third base. Of the two, Jordan profiles more as an everyday third baseman, while Saggese arguably profiles more as a super utility player. Still, either would seem to be the most likely internal options for the organization.

Jesus Baez is the top prospect to watch at third base, but it would be a surprise to see him in the majors on Opening Day. Baez hasn't yet played above Double-A. A stint in Triple-A to kick off the season seems much more likely.

External: JP Crawford, Yoan Moncada, Eugenio Suarez

Sep 27, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners shortstop J.P. Crawford (3) reacts as he walks off the field during the fifth inning against the Los Angeles Angels at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Brashear-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Crawford spent the last eight seasons as a member of the Seattle Mariners with the vast majority of his playing time coming at shortstop. Crawford shifted over to third base during the 2026 season, though. Arguably, Crawford would make the most sense for St. Louis. He's a 10-year veteran, is good defensively and is a career .245 hitter. Plus, he could step in as a backup shortstop at a moment's notice.

Moncada is an 11-year veteran, despite the fact that he's just 31 years old. Moncada still has plenty of upside, but injuries have seemingly derailed him year in and year out. He was a 5.1 WAR player in 2019 and a 4.1 WAR player in 2021. He hasn't topped 1 WAR or played in more than 104 games in a season since. He hasn't played in more than 84 games in a season since 2023. But if he somehow could stay healthy, he has the upside to improve the lineup at a discount.

Suarez is a guy you target if you simply want to add power to the lineup and hope to flip at the trade deadline. Suarez doesn't offer much defensively. But if you want pop, Suarez is the guy.