The Cardinals Prospect Who Could Be 2027 Infield Game-Changer

The St. Louis Cardinals showed a lot of promise in 2026, thanks in large part to the success of some of the club's prospects making the jump to the big leagues.

The biggest and most obvious example of this was JJ Wetherholt, who lived up to the lofty expectations that were set for him before debuting on Opening Day. We've seen a handful of other prospects shine in smaller sample sizes, including Leo Bernal and Joshua Baez. Fortunately, the Cardinals have one of the best farm systems in baseball and there are guys who could make a legit impact and help to turn things around in St. Louis, as soon as the 2027 season. Not including Bernal, Baez and Quinn Mathews, who have all gotten big league time in 2026, arguably the guy to watch will be 21-year-old infielder Jesus Baez.

Baez is young, but he's going to be someone to watch in Spring Training, who can play a position of need for the Cardinals.

Jesus Baez Is Someone Who Can Help The 2027 Cardinals

Peoria shortstop Jesús Baéz backhands a tough throw to second for a force out against South Bend during the Chiefs' home opener Tuesday, April 7, 2026 at Dozer Park in Peoria. The Chiefs routed the Cubs 10-1. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Third base is up in the air, which is what makes Baez interesting. Thomas Saggese and Blaze Jordan are two options who got time in 2026 and likely will have opportunities to show what they can do in the spring. Nolan Gorman is just 26 years old, but things just haven't worked out. He's batting .188 with nine home runs in 83 games. It's time to make a change this winter. If the Cardinals don't add an outside third baseman, that would make the chances of Baez actually having a shot at the job better.

He hasn't played above the Double-A level yet, but he has all the tools to be successful. In 2026, Baez played in 113 games in the Cardinals' system and slashed .283/.328/.587 with a .915 OPS, 39 home runs, 109 RBIs and 21 doubles. He played in five postseason games and hit two more homers as well, so in total, he hit 41 home runs in 118 games played.

The power is what makes him most interesting. The Cardinals saw what Joshua Baez could do in the majors this season. He hit 34 home runs in the minors in 103 games before his promotion. Jesus Baez was right up there with him as one of the best sluggers in the Cardinals' farm system.

Baez will turn 22 years old during Spring Training on Feb. 26. It's not wild to think that he could be in the majors as soon as Opening Day, or at least at some point in 2027. If he can keep up his progression, he's going to help the Cardinals on the sooner side and maybe even solve third base.