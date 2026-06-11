Cardinals Cut Catcher Prospect After 4 Years in the Organization

The St. Louis Cardinals shook things up down in the minors again on Thursday.

It's been a busy week down in the minors, to say the least. Nathan Church was activated off the Injured List and Victor Scott II was sent down. Church has made an instant impact since being brought back up to the big leagues off the Injured List. He has played in three games since being activated and has four base hits and two runs scored.

On Tuesday, the Cardinals announced a handful of moves down in the minors, including the release of journeyman depth piece Gerson Moreno. On Thursday, there was another shakeup down in the minors. Infielder Deniel Ortiz had his rehab assignment transferred from the FCL Cardinals to Class-A Palm Beach. Alex Breckheimer was placed on the 60-Day Injured List. Also, Double-A catcher Chase Adkison was released by the organization, per the team.

"INF Deniel Ortiz's (AA) rehab assignment has been transferred from the FCL to Palm Beach (A)," the Cardinals announced. "RHP Alex Breckheimer (A) has been transferred to the 60-day IL. C Chase Adkison (AA) has been given his unconditional release."

Chase Adkison Released

May 13, 2023; Stillwater, OK, USA; Oklahoma State Cowboys catcher Chase Adkison (33) rounds second base after hitting a triple during the game against the Kansas State Wildcats at O'Brate Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Rojo-Imagn Images | Brett Rojo-Imagn Images

INF Deniel Ortiz's (AA) rehab assignment has been transferred from the FCL to Palm Beach (A).



RHP Alex Breckheimer (A) has been transferred to the 60-day IL.



C Chase Adkison (AA) has been given his unconditional release. — Cardinals Player Development (@CardsPlayerDev) June 11, 2026

Chase Adkison is a 26-year-old catcher who has been in the Cardinals' organization since 2023. He began his professional baseball career in 2023 with Class-A Palm Beach after coming out of Oklahoma State. He made an instant impact and slashed .333/.367/.381 with a .748 OPS, seven RBIs, two doubles, and nine runs scored. In 2024, he spent time with Class-A Palm Beach and High-A Peoria. He was solid again, slashing .261/.361/.367 with a .727 OPS, three homers and 27 RBIs.

In 2025, Adkison spent time with High-A Peoria and Double-A Springfield and slashed .286/.442/.378 with an .819 OPS, one homer and 15 RBIs. Offensively, he put up some solid numbers down in the Cardinals' farm system. In 2026, he played in just five games in Double-A before his release on Thursday.

At the end of the day, this move won't impact the Cardinals in the majors much. The Cardinals are loaded with plenty of catcher prospects. So much so that the Cardinals actually have a surplus of talent. In the majors, the Cardinals have Iván Herrera, Jimmy Crooks, and Pedro Pagés. In the minors, the Cardinals have No. 2 prospect Rainiel Rodriguez and No. 5 prospect Leo Bernal.