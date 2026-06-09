Cardinals Release 30-Year-Old Journeyman in MiLB Shuffle

The St. Louis Cardinals had a busy day down in the minors on Tuesday.

First and foremost, the Cardinals activated Nathan Church off the Injured List and optioned Victor Scott II officially down to Triple-A. That's not all, though. That's the move that got the most attention in the fanbase on Tuesday, but the club also made four other moves down in the minors.

Right-handed pitcher Xavier Cruz has been transferred from the FCL to Class-A Palm Beach. Right-handed pitcher Andrew Dutkanych IV was reinstated from the 60-Day IL for Class-A Palm Beach. Right-handed pitcher Alex Breckheimer was placed on the seven-day Injured List. Also, 30-year-old journeyman Gerson Moreno was released by the organization at the Triple-A level, per the organization.

"RHP Xavier Cruz has been transferred from the FCL to Palm Beach (A)," the Cardinals announced. "RHP Andrew Dutkanych IV (A) has been reinstated from the 60-day IL. RHP Alex Breckheimer (A) has been placed on the 7-day IL. RHP Gerson Moreno (AAA) has been given his unconditional release."

Gerson Moreno Released

Feb 17, 2026; Jupiter, FL, USA; St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Gerson Moreno (99). Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images | Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

Moreno wasn't a big-name prospect for the organization, by any means. But he was with Triple-A Memphis just one step away from the big leagues. Moreno is a journeyman who began his professional baseball career all the way back in 2013 in the Detroit Tigers' farm system. He was in the Tigers' system through the 2022 season, but never made the jump to the big leagues. He made it up to Triple-A in the Tigers' system, but never got over the hump.

In 2023, he spent the season in the Washington Nationals' farm system at the Triple-A level. That year, he had a 3.14 ERA in 59 outings, but didn't get the call to the big leagues. In 2024, he spent time in the Athletics' system.

He joined the Cardinals' organization in 2025 and had a 1.23 ERA with Triple-A Memphis. Before his release, he had a 5.14 ERA in seven total appearances this season with Triple-A Memphis. Moreno has a lot of professional baseball under his belt, but hasn't gotten the call to the majors yet. Now that he's a free agent, hopefully he can land in a spot that will give him that opportunity. Again, his professional career began all the way back in 2013. That's quite a long time ago. He has a 3.97 career ERA in 357 professional appearances. He should get a shot somewhere.