Cardinals DFA Fan Favorite to Kick Off Second Half

The St. Louis Cardinals kicked off the second half of the season on Friday night with a win over the Arizona Diamondbacks and it was a busy day beforehand.

Before the game, the Cardinals announced that lefty reliever JoJo Romero was being placed on the 15-Day Injured List due to appendicitis. It's unfortunate timing for the Cardinals and for Romero. He has been someone who has been talked about as a potential trade chip and the 2026 Major League Baseball trade deadline is 16 days away.

The Cardinals selected the contract of right-handed hurler Scott Blewett just a few days after he triggered an opt-out in his deal. Blewett triggering an opt-out didn't guarantee an exit, but gave the club a few days to decide whether to bring him up, or let him walk. Now he's back in the majors with Romero on the Injured List. On top of the pitching moves, the Cardinals also announced the fan favorite Yohel Pozo has been designated for assignment.

"We have selected the contract of RHP Scott Blewett. He will wear No. 66," the Cardinals announced on Friday. "LHP JoJo Romero has been placed on the 15-Day IL (appendicitis), retroactive to July 14. In a corresponding move, C Yohel Pozo has been designated for assignment."

The Cardinals DFA'd Yohel Pozo

May 15, 2026; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Cardinals pinch hitter Yohel Pozo (63) celebrates after hitting a wall-off one run single against the Kansas City Royals during the eleventh inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Pozo hasn't played in a big league game since May 27. Pozo was non-tendered by the Cardinals this past offseason, but re-signed with the organization. One position that the Cardinals are clearly loaded in is catcher. This past offseason, it was a topic that was talked about a lot with the club having to decide how to juggle everything.

In Spring Training, the Cardinals had Pozo, Pedro Pagés, Iván Herrera and Jimmy Crooks. The Cardinals opted to start Crooks down in Triple-A and stick with a tandem of Pagés and Herrera with Pozo as a bench bat early on. Then, the club eventually sent Pozo down to Triple-A.

Now, Pozo is being designated for assignment. It doesn't guarantee that Pozo will exit the organization. Over the next few days, clubs around the league will be able to place a waiver claim on him if they see fit. If Pozo goes unclaimed, then he could either head back to Triple-A or enter free agency.

Pozo has been beloved in St. Louis. Now, the next step is going to be seeing whether he remains in the organization or goes elsewhere.