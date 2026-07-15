4 Cardinals Most Likely to Be Traded Before MLB Trade Deadline

The St. Louis Cardinals have had a phenomenal season so far, which is going to make the 2026 Major League Baseball trade deadline on Aug. 3 even more complicated.

If the Cardinals were significantly above .500, or significantly below .500, it would be easier. The Cardinals could simply buy or sell. But the Cardinals are just five games above .500 — which is the game as last year through 95 games at 50-45. Now, of course, it has been an extremely impressive season for the Cardinals. St. Louis wasn't expected to have this type of success after trading veterans away this past offseason and kicking off a new era with Chaim Bloom leading the charge as the team's president of baseball operations in his first year. But, here we are.

Between now and Aug. 3, the Cardinals are going to have to decide whether they want to try to add around the edges, sell off pieces around the edges, stay put, or do some mixture of both.

There is no easy answer and arguably the club could go either way. With that being said, let's take a look at pieces who could be moved in the scenario that the Cardinals trade guys away.

JoJo Romero — Reliever

Jul 12, 2026; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Jojo Romero (59) throws against the Atlanta Braves during the ninth inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Romero has to be at the top of the list if the Cardinals do end up trading pieces. St. Louis certainly doesn't seem likely to completely blow up the roster. If the Cardinals trade guys away, they're surely still going to try to win games now. Romero is someone who could be replaced with an internal piece from Triple-A. Plus, he's going to be a free agent after the season. Rentals should be what is considered.

Dustin May — Starter

Jul 12, 2026; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Dustin May (3) throws against the Atlanta Braves during the first inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Dustin May has been a net positive for the organization this season. He signed with St. Louis in free agency and the idea of a trade immediately was talked about. He has a mutual option for the 2027 season, but those almost never get picked up. The most likely option is May heading to free agency after the season, which would make a trade make sense.

Ryne Stanek, Reliever

Jun 16, 2026; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Ryne Stanek (55) reacts after striking out San Diego Padres catcher Rodolfo Duran (not pictured) to end the eighth inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Stanek has a $6 million club option for the 2027 season that would be a surprise if it got picked up. For St. Louis, he could be another veteran reliever to deal away and replace from within.

Yohel Pozo — Catcher

May 15, 2026; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Cardinals pinch hitter Yohel Pozo (63) celebrates after hitting a wall-off one run single against the Kansas City Royals during the eleventh inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Pozo isn't on the big league club and wouldn't bring a ton back to St. Louis, but there are teams out there that could use a veteran catcher. If the Cardinals could get anything back, that would be a win. Guys like Lars Nootbaar or Riley O'Brien surely will be in trade speculation, but if the Cardinals want to walk the thin line between trying to win games and trading pieces away, it wouldn't make sense to flip either with control left and St. Louis above .500.