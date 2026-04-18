Cardinals–Diamondbacks Nolan Arenado Trade Already Looks Lopsided

Over the last few days, we have taken a look back at the St. Louis Cardinals' significant trades of the offseason.

So far, we've already broken down the Willson Contreras, Sonny Gray and Brendan Donovan deals. The last one — and the one that seemingly was the most difficult to get done — was sending Nolan Arenado to the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Let's take a look back on the deal with the Cardinals sitting at 10-8 and Arizona sitting at 11-8.

St. Louis Cardinals Haul

Feb 26, 2021; Jupiter, Florida, USA; A general view of the St. Louis Cardinals logo on the stadium at Roger Dean Stadium during spring training workouts. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images | Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images

The Cardinals received 23-year-old right-handed hurler Jack Martinez in return for Arenado and significant cash. Right now, Martinez is down with Class-A Palm Beach and has a 1.29 ERA in two starts. But the point of this deal wasn't necessarily what the club got back. Martinez has been solid down in Class-A, but he's a long way from the majors.

This deal was to open up third base and free up any bit of cash. In the process of freeing up third base, it has opened up a significant role for Nolan Gorman. He hasn't taken the step forward offensively that the team likely was hoping for. He's slashing .208/.290/.321 with two homers and nine RBIs. It's important to note, though, that Gorman is in the 91st percentile in outs above average. He has taken a significant step forward defensively, and is actually higher than Arenado in that category, who is in just the 15th percentile. Shocking for the 10-time Gold Glove Award winner.

Arizona Diamondbacks' Haul

Apr 13, 2026; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks third baseman Nolan Arenado (28) celebrates with teammates after hitting a three run home run against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images | Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

The Diamondbacks got Arenado and $31 million towards his contract. Arenado has struggled over in Arizona. He is slashing .206/.215/.317 with two homers and nine RBIs. And, as mentioned above, his defense has taken a significant step back. Right now, he's at -1 outs above average. The Cardinals traded Arenado to open up a spot in the infield and unfortunately, Arenado hasn't been able to get back on track so far, despite the change of scenery.

The Diamondbacks are still having success, despite his offensive struggles. Arenado is a 14-year big league veteran. There was a time when he was among the game's most elite. There's a real chance that he'll be a Hall of Famer one day. Unfortunately, Father Time has never lost, though.

Who Is Winning?

Aug 28, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Chaim Bloom, Chief Baseball Officer of the Boston Red Sox on the field before the game between the Boston Red Sox and the Tampa Bay Rays at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-Imagn Images | Winslow Townson-Imagn Images

The Cardinals were looking to offload their veterans and at least some of the cash on the deals. They did just that. In this case, the Cardinals are looking like they made the right move.