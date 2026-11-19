The St. Louis Cardinals' current front office regime has been well received thus far. Fans are on board with the current plan and believe that the right people are in place to guide the Cardinals forward in the future.

However, other organizations have taken notice of how the Cardinals are running their team these days. The Houston Astros were one of them, and they poached scouting director Randy Flores from St. Louis and made him their new general manager, but according to Chandler Rome of The Athletic, Houston isn't quite done bringing people over from St. Louis to build its new front office.

The Astros are hiring Matt Bayer as their new assistant general manager, source tells @TheAthletic. Bayer comes from the St. Louis Cardinals, where he served as their senior director of baseball development and helped to oversee their R&D department. — Chandler Rome (@Chandler_Rome) November 19, 2026

Every piece of the Cardinals front office has played a very important role in setting them up for future success and making sure players they have in the organization are given all the tools they need to succeed at the big-league level.

That is why players like JJ Wetherholt, Alec Burleson and Jordan Walker have turned into solid players. But while Cardinals fans may see Bayer leaving as a loss for their front office, there's another way to look at it.

The other way to view this situation is that other organizations are taking note of what the Cardinals were able to do with some of their best players and are wanting to add these people to their own front offices to set themselves up for the future.

The Cardinals are very clearly trying to follow in the footsteps of the Milwaukee Brewers, who just won the World Series. The method should eventually work for other teams as well, and like the Cardinals, they'll begin to set their own pace and operate similarly to the Brewers.

The Cardinals are going to build future contending teams by drafting and developing their own talent instead of spending big in free agency. They'll use free agency when they can to supplement the roster, but most of the work is going to be done through player development and drafting, and a lot of other teams seem to be following that approach and moving away from spending big in free agency.

The usual spenders will remain the same, but the Brewers proved that there are other ways to win. The Astros are seeing the Cardinals follow that approach and are clearly interested in how the Cardinals run things, so much so that they have now grabbed two new executives from St. Louis