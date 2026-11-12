Cardinals Expected to Pursue Starting Pitcher, But Who Makes Sense?

We've started to see small-scale moves popping up across Major League Baseball, but there hasn't been a significant splash to kick things off in the transaction department just yet. When it comes to the St. Louis Cardinals specifically, there hasn't been much action at all yet, outside of acquiring Eduardo Rivera from the Boston Red Sox after he was designated for assignment.

Outside of the Rivera deal, the only other decision of note the Cardinals made this offseason so far was opting against picking up Ryne Stanek's option for the 2027 campaign. The General Manager Meetings have kicked off the action across the league and it's certainly going to be interesting to see what the Cardinals do next. We've broken down the biggest needs for St. Louis, including arguably a veteran starter. On Wednesday, The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal, Will Sammon and Katie Woo weighed in on the organization and reported that adding a starter is realistic.

"St. Louis, according to a league source, also could add a veteran starting pitcher to a relatively inexperienced rotation that might get even younger, with several top pitching prospects on the cusp of jumping to the majors," Rosenthal, Sammon and Woo wrote. "[Dustin May], well-received in the clubhouse last season, filled that role admirably."

With the Cardinals looking to add, three options they should consider are Dustin May, Shane Bieber and Lucas Giolito.

The Cardinals Are Looking To Add

Aug 28, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Chaim Bloom, Chief Baseball Officer of the Boston Red Sox on the field before the game between the Boston Red Sox and the Tampa Bay Rays at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

Reuniting with May would be an intriguing way to bolster the rotation. He's a familiar option and the Cardinals already know what he can do. Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported that the Cardinals have a "favorable view" of May but that St. Louis is unlikely to offer a multi-year deal this winter.

If May isn't the solution, then the top option for the Cardinals arguably should be Shane Bieber, most recently of the Toronto Blue Jays. Bieber is still just 31 years old and he has a Cy Young Award under his belt. In 2026, he was only able to make 11 starts due to injuries. In total, Bieber made 20 starts over the last three seasons due to injuries. He's someone who is electric when healthy, but he just hasn't been able to stay on the hill. But the Cardinals have done a good job keeping their starters healthy and arguably would be a great option for Bieber to rebuild his value.

A cheaper option could be Lucas Giolito. The 32-year-old righty made just seven appearances in 2026 after signing late with the San Diego Padres. In 2025, Giolito had a 3.41 ERA in 26 starts for the Boston Red Sox. If the Cardinals were to pursue him, it would be betting on a turnaround. All in all, the Cardinals need a boost and it sounds like St. Louis is looking.