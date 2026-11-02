The First Free Agent for St. Louis Cardinals Should Sign

The free agent market will open on Monday afternoon and players will be able to start signing deals.

In a typical offseason, you wouldn't see much movement right away. Typically, things don't really heat up until the Winter Meetings in December. This offseason will be anything but normal, though. A potential lockout is coming in December, which is likely to expedite some of the movement across the league. When it comes to the St. Louis Cardinals, the first order of business should be adding a veteran starting pitcher. The Cardinals need a veteran hurler and multiple bullpen arms, but it's easier to find relievers than it is to find starters who can make a legit impact without breaking the bank.

So, when the market opens, the Cardinals should start perusing early and the guy St. Louis should sign first is two-time All-Star Shane Bieber.

Shane Bieber Is The Guy To Go Get

Aug 20, 2026; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Shane Bieber (57) throws a pitch against the Tampa Bay Rays in the first inning at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If there is a hurler out there who could give the Cardinals a boost without breaking the bank, it would be Bieber. We've made the case for him already this offseason and a move would make too much sense. Right now, Spotrac has his projected market value set at just over $13 million across one season. In comparison, the Cardinals gave Dustin May $12.5 million last offseason. Bieber has had injury issues, like May, but is a better overall pitcher. Bieber won the 2020 American League Cy Young Award and logged a 1.63 ERA in 12 starts. In 2026, he had a 4.37 ERA in 11 starts after combining to make just nine starts across the 2024 and 2025 seasons.

His last full season came in 2023 when he had a 3.80 ERA in 21 starts. The year before, he had a 2.88 ERA in 31 starts. All of this is to say that Bieber has the talent to be a frontline ace. Now, he just has to find a way to stay on the mound. St. Louis has done a good job keeping its starters healthy, which would bode well for Bieber.

Plus, Bieber is just 31 years old. If he could have a healthy 2027 season, he could position himself to land a lucrative, long-term deal afterward. Essentially, the Cardinals should follow the exact same playbook they used with May last year. Sign Bieber to a one-year deal with an option and see if the club can go on a run. If not, trade him for a big return at the trade deadline.