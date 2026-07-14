Riley O'Brien Discusses Settling Into Cardinals Closer Role After All-Star Nod

The St. Louis Cardinals are already leaving their mark on All-Star Week after star slugger Jordan Walker took down Kyle Schwarber to win the Home Run Derby on Monday night.

Walker put on a stellar performance to become the first member of the Cardinals to win the Home Run Derby, and will join Iván Herrera and Riley O'Brien to participate in his first All-Star Game. Herrera and O'Brien both earned their first career All-Star selections as well this season.

The Cardinals acquired O'Brien in a 2023 trade with the Seattle Mariners for cash considerations, at a time when the 31-year-old reliever had only made two appearances in the big leagues. O'Brien opened the 2024 season on the Cardinals roster, but struggled and was later sent back down to Triple-A.

The veteran reliever bounced back last season and ended up making 42 appearances with the Cardinals, posting a 2.06 ERA. O'Brien's skills impressed St. Louis enough that the team turned to the 31-year-old as its lockdown closer this season, a move that has paid off.

St. Louis made the right choice with O'Brien

Jun 28, 2026; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Riley O'Brien (61) throws in relief against the Miami Marlins in the ninth inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Vizer-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

O'Brien began this season with 13 straight appearances without allowing an earned run, and has allowed an earned run in only eight of his 39 appearances this season while racking up 24 saves and being named an All-Star. The right-handed hurler recently shared how he managed to settle into his first full season in the Cardinals' closing role.

“Start of the season, it felt like I was lights out," O'Brien said on Monday, per MLB.com's Brenden Schaeffer. "And then, went through a period of time where it felt like I couldn’t go out there without giving up a run. But yeah, it feels good to come back -- I knew that wasn’t going to last forever. I felt like what I did at the beginning of the year was more the version of myself and the rough patch was just something I was going to get through rather than the other way around.

“The more I kept throwing in the ninth inning, late innings in games, I just felt more comfortable. Just settling into the role, knowing that the ninth inning is mine -- just all the prep and the mental preparation, too -- I think it’s just being comfortable in that role now.”

It's insane how well O'Brien was performing at the beginning of the season before becoming comfortable in his role. He was thrust into the St. Louis closing role for the first time this season and has stepped up big time. He continues to dominate opponents, posting seven straight scoreless outings leading up to All-Star Week, and is part of the reason that the Cardinals remain in the hunt for a playoff spot.

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