Phillies Fan Had Hilarious Meltdown After Jordan Walker's Derby Win

Monday night was a special one for the St. Louis Cardinals, and in particular, Jordan Walker. With his family present in the stands, Walker completed a late comeback to snatch the Home Run Derby title away from Philadelphia Phillies slugger Kyle Schwarber.

While Walker celebrated with manager Oli Marmol and All-Star teammates Riley O'Brien and Ivan Herrera, the crowd in Philadelphia let him have it, hitting him with boos. But as he launched his final home run of the night to seal the deal, a female fan in the crowd had quite the meltdown over Walker's win.

"This is rigged," the fan yelled. "I want a recount!"

Jordan Walker sent Phillies fans home unhappy

Clearly, this fan did not take too kindly to Walker beating Schwarber in the final round and demanded that something be done about him taking the victory instead of one of Philadelphia's own. But it certainly made for a funny viral video.

For the most part, the final home run quited the Philadelphia crowd, but this fan was anything but quiet as she expressed her displeasure with the final results. She did not get her wish for a recount, and her cries that the derby was rigged were ignored.

But at the end of the day, it was Walker that stole the show. He came prepared to make some history and did just that, becoming the first player in Cardinals history to win the Home Run Derby. One might assume there would be more winners in Cardinals history given that the team once had players such as Albert Pujols and Mark McGwire, but it was Walker that made history on Monday.

His victory of course led to two different reactions. Part of the crowd was dead quiet after the final home run, and the other part did not hesitate to share their displeasure, and this fan is certainly no different.

Cardinals fans certainly had a field day with their reactions on social media and are still basking in the glory of watching one of their own stars win the Home Run Derby and defeat a Phillies star in his home ballpark.

It was a fun night for Phillies fans, until the final home run was hit by Walker, and instead of Schwarber walking away with the crown, Walker got to celebrate and bask in the moment of being booed by an entire city after becoming public enemy No. 1.