The St. Louis Cardinals have a new hurler in town.

On Saturday, ESPN's Jeff Passan reported that the Cardinals are on the board and have agreed to terms on a one-year deal with veteran righty Griffin Canning.

"Right-hander Griffin Canning and the St. Louis Cardinals are in agreement on a one-year contract, sources tell ESPN. Canning, 30, provides starting-pitching depth for a Cardinals team that has been in search of it," Passan wrote.

With Canning now joining the Cardinals, he would figure to have an inside track to a starting rotation spot. Beyond Canning, the Cardinals' rotation would be in line to feature Michael McGreevy, Andre Pallante and Kyle Leahy. Quinn Mathews arguably would be the most likely next option for the rotation. With all of that being said, the fact that the Cardinals have now added a starter arguably is bad news for Matthew Liberatore.

The Cardinals Have Added A New Hurler To Town

Jul 18, 2026; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; San Diego Padres pitcher Griffin Canning (17) pitches during the first inning against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Liberatore had a brutal 2026 season. He made 31 starts for the Cardinals, including Opening Day, but had the most difficult season of his professional career. Liberatore had a 5.23 ERA and a 154-to-55 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 155 innings pitched.

The lefty had a 4.21 ERA and a 122-to-40 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 2025 in 151 2/3 innings pitched. The hope was that he would continue that momentum in 2026, but that wasn't the case. With Canning now in town, that would seemingly take a roster spot off the table and if anyone is on the bubble, it's certainly Liberatore.

Pallante, Leahy and McGreevy all were better in 2026. Mathews is 26 years old and showed serious upside in nine starts in 2026 in his first taste of big league action. When Spring Training gets here, there will surely be a rotation battle in St. Louis. That's how it should be as well. But as things stand, McGreevy, Pallante, Leahy and Canning are likely locks. If anyone is going to nab that No. 5 spot on the roster, Mathews arguably should have a leg up in the race.

If Liberatore isn't in the rotation in 2027, he would be very good in a multi-inning bullpen role. Even with Liberatore struggling overall, he tended to be good against opposing lineups the first time through. So, if he were to be moved to the bullpen, it would be a good spot for him coming off the difficult 2026 season.