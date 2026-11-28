The St. Louis Cardinals finally have struck in free agency.

It has been a quiet offseason so far for the Cardinals, but on Saturday afternoon St. Louis finally got on the board and agreed to terms on a move to bolster the starting rotation. ESPN's Jeff Passan reported that the Cardinals have agreed to terms on a deal with veteran starting pitcher Griffin Canning.

"Right-hander Griffin Canning and the St. Louis Cardinals are in agreement on a one-year contract, sources tell ESPN. Canning, 30, provides starting-pitching depth for a Cardinals team that has been in search of it," Passan wrote.

Who Is Griffin Canning?

Sep 5, 2026; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres relief pitcher Griffin Canning (17) throws a pitch during the third inning against the New York Yankees at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: David Frerker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Canning is an intriguing get for a Cardinals team that has been searching for a boost for the starting rotation. Heading into 2027, the locks for the rotation — ahead of the Canning deal — appeared to be Andre Pallante, Kyle Leahy and Michael McGreevy. Quinn Mathews is someone else who could be in that group as well. Now, Canning is coming to town and will give the Cardinals another veteran option with upside.

Canning is just 30 years old is a seven-year big league veteran. In 2026, he was alright with the Padres. He had a 5.68 ERA in 30 appearances, including 11 starts. His season was more than meets the eye, though. For example, Canning finished the season with a 4.75 FIP. This is a sign that the defense behind him in San Diego wasn't necessarily helping him out. FIP attempts to show how impactful a pitcher is without the defense's help/ So, a lower FIP than ERA is a sign of tough defense behind a hurler.

In 2025, Canning spent the season with the New York Mets and was much better. He had a 3.77 ERA in 16 starts, to go along with a 70-to-35 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 76 1/3 innings pitched. If that's the version of Canning that the Cardinals are getting, they are going to be better in 2027 than they were in 2026.

Canning also is very good defensively. He won a Gold Glove Award back in 2020 with the Los Angeles Angels.

The Athletic's Katie Woo reported that the deal is for $3.25 million for the 2027 season. So, the Cardinals are bringing a veteran in on a cheap deal with upside. At the end of the day, this isn't a deal that is going to make St. Louis a contender. But it's a step in the right direction.