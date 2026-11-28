The San Diego Padres are yet to sign a starting pitcher this offseason to aid their depleted rotation.

Another one is off the board, though, and he comes from San Diego's 2026 squad.

According to multiple reports Saturday, right-handed pitcher Griffin Canning and the St. Louis Cardinals are in agreement on a one-year contract. The 30-year-old went 5-9 with a 5.68 ERA in 30 games during the 2026 regular season for the Padres, shuffling between the rotation and the bullpen.

Canning's contract will pay him $3.25 million, according to multiple reports — a number the Padres easily could have afforded as they look to rebuild their 2027 rotation.

Unfortunately, Canning gave the Padres' front office ample reasons to move on.

Why Did the Padres Allow Griffin Canning to Leave in Free Agency?

After a promising 2025 season in which he went 7-3 with a 3.77 ERA in 16 starts for the New York Mets, Canning couldn't reliably get left-handed hitters out as a Padre.

The Cardinals might be planning to use him as a right-handed relief specialist after watching righties bat .227/.319/.326 against him in 2026. Lefties slashed .310/.389/.525. Canning had a 6.67 ERA on July 18 when he was booted from the Padres' rotation for good.

Signed as a free agent in February, Canning was not fully recovered from a left Achilles rupture that he suffered in June 2025 with the Mets. He wasn't cleared to begin a minor league rehabilitation assignment until April, and was activated from the injured list in May.

A move to the bullpen might also be the best plan for keeping Canning on the mound from start to finish. The 30-year-old has missed time with injuries in six of his seven MLB seasons with the Padres, Mets (2025) and Los Angeles Angels (2019-24).

The Padres' best case for bringing back Canning was that he could stay healthy, provide length as a multi-inning reliever out of the bullpen and perhaps make a spot start if needed against a right-handed heavy lineup.

That's a better use-case in St. Louis than San Diego. For the Padres to overtake the Los Angeles Dodgers — whose best hitters predominantly hit left-handed — Canning was never a likely source of quality innings against their primary division rival.

Still, time is running out for the Padres to bolster their depleted starting rotation.

If Major League Baseball locks out 40-man roster players as expected on Tuesday, Dec. 1, it will result in a freeze on transactions involving big league players that might not end until a new collective bargaining agreement between players and owners is ratified.

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