Cardinals Have Reached a Breaking Point with Riley O'Brien

The St. Louis Cardinals were one strike away from a 5-4 win on Saturday night against the Chicago White Sox but let it slip away when Riley O'Brien surrendered a two-run homer to former Cardinal Randal Grichuk, which put the South Siders ahead to stay for the rest of the night.

O'Brien was an All-Star after a strong first half of the season, but he has not been himself in the second half, and with another blown save, he watched his ERA climb to 4.20 and fell to 3-8 on the season.

This is simply a problem the Cardinals cannot ignore any longer, and in the offseason, it will be time to do something about it.

Cardinals have reached breaking point with Riley O'Brien

Sep 12, 2026; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Riley O'Brien (61) delivers against the Chicago White Sox during the ninth inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Le-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Cardinals are now 7 1/2 games back in the National League wild card race. Their hopes of reaching the postseason are all but squashed at this point. Though they have been a lot better than expected this season, the bullpen has been their biggest weakness.

O'Brien's latest meltdown proves that the Cardinals are going to need bullpen help in the offseason, specifically somebody who is capable of closing games. O'Brien did well in the first half, but the Cardinals simply don't have enough options at the closer spot.

The free agent market should have some solid relievers capable of closing when the offseason begins. That is by far the Cardinals' biggest area of need as they focus on the future and try to improve for 2027.

They're still a little bit away from being a true contender, but they need enough bullpen depth to get through next season. This year, they just didn't have it. O'Brien and George Soriano have both seemingly run out of gas, and with hopes of reaching the playoffs slim, the Cardinals are going to have to get creative with how they use their bullpen over the next few weeks. Perhaps trying somebody else at the closer spot would make sense.

But it's clear what the team needs to do in the offseason. Bullpen help should be at the top of their list. O'Brien simply is not the closer of the future, and it would be better to have some more options available as the Cardinals take steps to become a true contender again.

Chaim Bloom will have his hands full looking for relief help, but it's something that must be done.