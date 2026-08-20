Cardinals' Ixan Henderson Officially Done for 2026 in Brutal Blow

The St. Louis Cardinals got some bad news on Wednesday.

St. Louis announced that lefty prospect Ixan Henderson has been placed on the 60-Day Injured List, effectively ending his 2026 season.

"We have signed 1B/OF Bligh Madris to a minor league contract and assigned him to Memphis (AAA)," the Cardinals announced. "LHP Ixan Henderson (AAA) has been placed on the 60-day IL. INF Trey Paige (AA) & RHP Ty Van Dyke (A+) have been reinstated from the Development List. RHP Yhoiker Fajardo (AA), RHP Jack Martinez (A+) & RHP Andrew Dutkanych IV (A) have been placed on the Development List."

We have signed 1B/OF Bligh Madris to a minor league contract and assigned him to Memphis (AAA).



LHP Ixan Henderson (AAA) has been placed on the 60-day IL.



INF Trey Paige (AA) & RHP Ty Van Dyke (A+) have been reinstated from the Development List.



RHP Yhoiker Fajardo (AA), RHP… — Cardinals Player Development (@CardsPlayerDev) August 20, 2026

The Cardinals Lefty Is Done For The 2026 Season

Feb 17, 2026; Jupiter, FL, USA; St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Ixan Henderson (80). Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The 2026 season has been full of bad news for the lefty. In 2025, he broke out. Henderson made 25 starts for Double-A Springfield and logged a 2.59 ERA and a 134-to-51 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 132 innings pitched.

The 2026 season has been a step in the wrong direction. He was shut down during Spring Training due to a left flexor strain. He wasn't able to kick off a rehab assignment until July. His first appearance of the season came on July 6 with the FCL Cardinals. He made four appearances across the FCL Cardinals and Class-A Palm Beach before being promoted to Triple-A.

He made his Triple-A debut on Aug. 9 and it was great. Henderson tossed 4 2/3 shutout innings and didn't allow a base hit against the Triple-A Nashville Sounds.

Unfortunately, this was his only appearance of the season in Triple-A. Now, his season is over. The Cardinals didn't announce the exact injury for Henderson.

This is a big blow. This is a guy who was ranked as high as the No. 12 prospect in the Cardinals' system. Right now, he isn't ranked in the Cardinals' top 30 prospect list. It's not because of his talent. If the 24-year-old didn't get hurt in Spring Training, he would be towards the top of the list.

This is a guy who has a 2.56 ERA overall in 56 appearances down in the minors since joining the organization. Henderson was an eighth-round pick by the Cardinals back in 2023. He has shown that he has the talent to potentially help the club in the majors one day, but the 2026 season has been a step in the wrong direction. Now, all eyes turn to the 2027 campaign for the lefty.