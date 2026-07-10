Cardinals Finally Get Good News for Injured No. 12 Prospect Ixan Henderson

The St. Louis Cardinals got some very good news down in the minors on Friday.

St. Louis announced on X that No. 12 overall prospect Ixan Henderson, who has not pitched in a game yet this season, is set to begin a minor league rehab assignment with the FCL Cardinals. In the process, the Cardinals also announced that 22-year-old prospect Jefferson Moran has been activated off the 60-Day Injured List.

"LHP Ixan Henderson (AAA) will begin a rehab assignment with the FCL Cardinals," the Cardinals announced. "RHP Jefferson Moran (FCL) has been activated from the 60-day IL."

LHP Ixan Henderson (AAA) will begin a rehab assignment with the FCL Cardinals.



RHP Jefferson Moran (FCL) has been activated from the 60-day IL. — Cardinals Player Development (@CardsPlayerDev) July 10, 2026

The Cardinals Got Some Positive Injury News On Friday

Feb 17, 2026; Jupiter, FL, USA; St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Ixan Henderson (80). Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The most important part of this announcement is the fact that Henderson will begin a rehab assignment, without a doubt. Henderson was excellent last season and really put himself on the map. He made 25 starts for Double-A Springfield and logged a 2.59 ERA and had an eye-popping 134-to-51 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 132 innings pitched. In 2024, he was very solid. He made 22 total appearances, including 17 starts, across Class-A and High-A and had a 2.34 ERA. While this is the case, his performance in 2025 really caught the fanbase's attention.

Unfortunately, he hasn't been able to carry that momentum into 2026 quite yet. Back in February, he was shut down during Spring Training due to a left flexor strain. At the time, Cardinals president of baseball operations Chaim Bloom called it a "mild" flexor strain, but there were no underlying structural issues.

It has taken a while, but fortunately, he will return to the mound in the very near future for game action. It's far too early to know how he will react, but if he can pitch like he did last season, but at the Triple-A level this year once his rehab assignment ends, he could very well end up being someone to watch in the fall for a potential call-up or in 2027.

At least, that's the way he was trending before he got hurt.

The Cardinals have made a specific effort to bolster their pitching down in the minors. If you look at the team's top prospects, 10 of their top 14 are pitchers. But, a few have been hurt, including Brandon Clarke, Tekoah Roby and Henderson.

Fortunately, one of the club's top overall prospects is making progress. While this isn't something that is going to impact the Cardinals in the majors today, it's something that could help in the not-so-distant future.