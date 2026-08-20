Cardinals Joshua Baez Benched For First Time Since Historic Debut

On Tuesday, I published an article here on OnSI about how long rookie infielder Joshua Baez’s leash would be after his St. Louis Cardinals debut became the greatest Major League debut in baseball history.

On Wednesday, Baez was out of the lineup for the first time since being called up. So I suppose that answers that question.

I don’t need to remind you that the rookie hit three home runs in each of his first three MLB plate appearances. Chances are, if you are keeping a close eye on the Cardinals as the dog days come to an end, I also don’t have to remind you that he has remained hitless in every at-bat since setting the record.

It took four games and 17 fruitless at-bats, but in the fourth game of the ongoing five-game series against the division rival Cincinnati Reds, the outfield was patrolled by the familiar faces of Nathan Church, Jordan Walker, and Bryan Torres.

Church and Torres immediately made their presence felt, driving in each of the team’s first two runs of the contest.

What’s Next For Cardinals Offense?

The Cardinals' offense has been asleep at the wheel for much of the series. Baez was certainly not the only guilty party when it comes to not putting the barrel on the ball.

They are looking to replace Lars Nootbaar in left field and are likely waiting for either Baez, Torres, or Jose Fermin to steal the job.

It looked like Baez did just that in Chicago; however, unsustainable it was.

If I were a betting man, I’d put my money on manager Oliver Marmol playing left field by committee as the season comes to an end. Wednesday it is Torres, Thursday it might be Fermin.

Cardinals fans will see Baez again soon, but I don’t expect it to be in an every-night capacity.

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