Cardinals Top Pick Trevor Condon Shines Right Away in Pro Debut

The St. Louis Cardinals have one of the most exciting farm systems in baseball right now and fans can now start to get a look at the club's 2026 first-round pick, Trevor Condon.

The Cardinals were on the clock with the No. 13 overall pick in the first round of the 2026 MLB Draft and opted to take the 18-year-old shortstop out of Etowah HS (Woodstock, GA). On Tuesday night, Cardinals fans got their first glimpse of Condon as he made his professional debut as a member of the Class-A Palm Beach Cardinals and he made an impact right away.

Condon went 2-for-5 in his debut with a double, stolen base and a run scored.

Trevor Condon make a big first impression at Single-A 👀



The @Cardinals' 2026 first-rounder showed off his plus hit tool and 70-grade speed in his pro debut: https://t.co/rIC2gSptlM pic.twitter.com/qvW7qklwED — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) August 19, 2026

The Cardinals' First-Round Pick Made A Good Impression

Sep 5, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; A detailed view of the hat and glove of St. Louis Cardinals second baseman Nolan Gorman (not pictured) before a game against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Certainly not bad a for a kid who was in high school just a few months ago.

Condon was a first-round pick this summer, and yet right now he's ranked as the Cardinals' No. 6 overall prospect. That shows just how loaded the system is right now. Catcher Rainiel Rodriguez is the team's No. 1 overall prospect, and is tearing it up in Double-A at just 19 years old.

2025 first-round pick Liam Doyle is the club's No. 2 overall prospect and he is also in Double-A. Outfielder Joshua Báez is still technically the club's No. 3 overall prospect, but he's up in the majors. Alexander Frias is the team's No. 4 overall prospect after being acquired from the Milwaukee Brewers in the Dustin May/JoJo Romero trade ahead of the deadline. Righty Tanner Franklin is the No. 5 overall prospect for St. Louis and is also in Double-A.

The Cardinals' farm system is the second-best in baseball, per Baseball America.

For most teams in the league, Condon would be much higher than No. 6. It's not indicative of him as a prospect, but again, is a sign of how loaded the Cardinals' farm system is right now.

Condon has a lot going for him.

When it comes to the young shortstop, he's a 60-grade hitter with 70-grade speed, plus he's a 60-grade fielder. Those are great numbers. When it comes to MLB scouting reports, they are on a scale between 20 and 80. A 60-grade is above average, whereas a 70-grade is elite. He doesn't have a lot of pop yet. His power is graded at 45. But this is a kid who can put bat to ball, get one base, steal bags, and make a lot of plays at shortstop.

His professional journey began on Tuesday night. Now, he's going to be someone to follow closely from here on out, right up there with guys like Doyle and Rodriguez.