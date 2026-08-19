Cardinals Rookie Joshua Baez Makes First Contribution Since Record-Breaking Debut

St. Louis Cardinals rookie Joshua Baez made a debut that baseball fans will not soon forget. On Saturday afternoon, the 23-year-old dug into the batter’s box for the first time in his Major League Baseball career and put the first pitch he saw 449 feet into the crowd.

The rookie homered in each of his next two at bats, becoming the first player in MLB history to do so. However, since that unforgettable night, it has been crickets for the Boston native.

Baez has not recorded a single hit in his 18 at-bats following. He has reached base just one time on a hit by pitch.

His luck was not much better on Tuesday night in the win over the Cincinnati Reds. Baez once again went hitless, but late in the game it was his swing that plated a much needed insurance run in the eighth.

Baez stepped into the batter's box with two runners in scoring position. He swung on a 1-2 cutter at the bottom of the zone and weakly placed a fly ball in semi-shallow center field. It was deep enough for Jordan Walker to tag up and cross the plate, giving Baez RBI number six on his young career off of the sacrifice fly.

The RBI put St. Louis up 3-0 with six outs left.

How Long Should Baez’s Leash Be?

Aug 15, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; St. Louis Cardinals left fielder Joshua Baez (22) looks on from the dugout during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Two things can be true at the same time: Joshua Baez made the greatest debut of any player in history, and the St. Louis Cardinals need him to produce consistently.

At what point does his debut become the very thing that is holding him back in 2026? After smashing three homers in his first three at bats, the rookie has found himself in the starting lineup every night since, including both games of Sunday’s double-header.

The Cardinals are fighting tooth and nail to earn the second Wild Card spot in the hardest division in baseball. They cannot afford to get no production out of their five hole hitter for much longer.

Baez’s situational hitting was a sight for sore eyes, but I won’t be surprised if it’s back to business as usual as far at St. Louis’s outfield is concerned after this five game series with Cincinnati is concluded.

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