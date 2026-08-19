Cardinals' Top Prospect Continues Red-Hot August With Career-Best Performance

St. Louis Cardinals 24-year-old All-Star outfielder Jordan Walker won MLB's Home Run Derby in July and has had a long-awaited breakout season.

Cardinals 23-year-old second baseman JJ Wetherholt is the NL Rookie of the Year frontrunner.

Though he's now on a cold streak, recently promoted 23-year-old outfielder Joshua Baez made MLB history over the weekend when he hit home runs in his first three big league at-bats.

The future is obviously very bright in St. Louis.

The next big hitter coming to Busch Stadium could be on the horizon in 19-year-old catcher Rainiel Rodriguez.

The teenager is currently playing with the Double-A Springfield Cardinals and had a career night Tuesday.

"Rainiel Rodriguez had a season-best four hits last night. Played his first game for Springfield on 5-12 and hit .175/.258/.246 in 66 PA through the end of May," Belleville News-Democrat Cardinals reporter Jeff Jones wrote on Bluesky. "Since then: .346/.424/.616 in 243 PA with 13 HR, 18 2B and an 18% strikeout percentage."

"Top Cardinals prospect Rainiel Rodriguez picked up four hits last night for Double-A Springfield," MLB Pipeline reporter Sam Dykstra posted on Bluesky. "The 19-year-old catcher is hitting .448/.493/.836 with five homers, 11 doubles and only six strikeouts over his last 17 games."

Rodriguez is the organization's No. 1 overall prospect and ranked 18th by MLB.com.

He was promoted to Double-A on May 12 and following a slow start, as heated up, especially in August.

Rodriguez has 11 extra-base hits and a .429/.463/.776 slash line across 12 contests this month.

Will Rainiel Rodriguez Switch Positions Upon MLB Promotion?

Apr 21, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; A St. Louis Cardinals hat and glove in the dugout against the Atlanta Braves in the first inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The native of the Dominican Republic likely won't be debuting in St. Louis this year but could very well make his way to MLB in 2027 (if there's a season) if he keeps this up.

St. Louis could have a logjam at catcher heading into next year with Ivan Herrera, Jimmy Crooks and Pedro Pages currently splitting backstop duties.

Herrera has played 46 games behind the plate and suited up as the team's designated hitter 80 times in 2026. He was a first-time All-Star this summer, is 26 years old and is arbitration eligible next year but isn't slated to hit free agency until 2030.

Crooks has manned catcher in 38 contests this season, turned 25 in July and won't be a free agent until 2032.

Pages is the elder statesman of the trio and will turn 28 in September. The third-year pro has appeared in 67 games behind the dish, just three at first base and won't be a free agent until 2031.

Rodriguez has played 68 games with Springfield this season and has 39 appearances at catcher, 15 at first base and 14 as the designated hitter.