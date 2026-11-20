The St. Louis Cardinals have inked one of the top prospects in the 2026 International class. The team agreed to a $650K deal with Cuban outfielder Raider Sánchez, reports Francys Romero. Romero posted a photo of Sánchez signing his contract as part of the report.

Sánchez, 20, was one of the more sought-after prospects late in the 2026 class. He left Cuba in May 2026 to pursue a professional opportunity. MLB declared him eligible for the 2026 class in August. After workouts in the Dominican Republic, he'll head to the Cardinals to start his professional career. He counts toward St. Louis' 2026 international bonus pool, which was just over $8 million.

Sánchez was part of Cuba's U-23 team in 2025 and made the roster for the 2026 World Baseball Classic. Romero notes that the 20-year-old's carrying tool is 60-grade raw power on the 20-80 scale.

At least 15 teams showed interest in Sánchez after MLB declared him a free agent for the 2026 class, per Romero. Ultimately, the Cardinals won out on the bidding. The 20-year-old outfielder had until December 15 to reach a deal for this year's class.

What the Raider Sánchez Signing Means for the Cardinals

At $650K, Sánchez gets the third-largest signing bonus of the Cardinals' 2026 international class. Only outfielder Emmanuel Luna ($2.3 million) and infielder Carlos Carrion ($1.1 million) received larger guarantees at signing.

Since he is 20 years old as of signing, Sánchez will be eligible for the Rule 5 Draft in four seasons. That puts his possible arrival for the Cardinals somewhere between the 2030 and 2031 seasons. It will be a while before he dons a Cardinals uniform. His 2027 assignment could provide a clearer timeline.

It's unclear where he ranks among the Cardinals top prospects. St. Louis is in the middle of a youth movement and could see more top prospects arrive in the 2027 season. Joshua Báez, Josiah Ragsdale, and Tai Peete headline the group of outfield prospects who could see some action next season.