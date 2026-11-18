While there's no way to know right now if there will be a Rule 5 Draft this year, the St. Louis Cardinals took the necessary steps to protect two very intriguing prospects on Tuesday, including young slugger Jesus Baez.

That's not all, though. The Cardinals also designated rookie hurler Max Rajcic for assignment after five years in the St. Louis organization. The Cardinals announced the news on X on Tuesday night.

We have made the following roster moves: pic.twitter.com/itxYIF6ecn — St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) November 17, 2026

Max Rajcic Designated For Assignment

Jul 1, 2026; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Max Rajcic (71) pitches against the Atlanta Braves during the seventh inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

We're at a point in the Major League Baseball calendar where you typically start to see transactions like this all over the place, but what does it really mean? In this case, Rajcic is removed from the 40-man roster and goes to waivers. If he's claimed, then he'll join another team and immediately need to be placed on their 40-man roster. If he goes unclaimed, then the Cardinals will have an opportunity to outright him to the minors. In that scenario, they would potentially be able to keep him in the organization, despite the DFA.

You make a move like this at this point in the year in order to make room on the 40-man roster. On Tuesday, the Cardinals added two players to the 40-man roster, so they DFA'd Rajcic to open up space. Plus, he's coming off an injury-filled season. It wouldn't be shocking to see him go unclaimed.

Jesus Baez And Jacob Odle Added

Apr 21, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; A St. Louis Cardinals hat and glove in the dugout against the Atlanta Braves in the first inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There's no denying the fact that the biggest news of the day is Baez being added to the 40-man roster. It shouldn't shock anyone, though. Baez is a 21-year-old infield prospect coming off a breakout season in which he hit 39 home runs and drove in 109 runs between High-A and Double-A. If he can carry that momentum into Spring Training, there's a real chance that he'll put himself in a position to help the Cardinals in the majors at some point in 2027, likely at third base.

Odle isn't as well-known as a prospect, but he's very interesting himself. Odle is the Cardinals' No. 21 prospect and is coming off a season in which he logged a 3.19 ERA in 24 total appearances, including 22 starts, across Class-A and High-A.

Odle isn't going to be someone to watch out for when it comes to the 2027 Opening Day roster, unless something shocking happens. He hasn't pitched above High-A yet, but he's 22 years old and has had success down in the minors so far in his young career. Odle was a 14th-round pick by the Cardinals in 2023. Now, he's taking another step towards the big leagues.