Cardinals' Lars Nootbaar Makes Sense for Astros After Kyle Stowers Update

With just under four hours to go until the trade deadline, the St. Louis Cardinals have still yet to make a single move. That doesn't mean Chaim Bloom isn't trying, but fans are getting a little restless.

The Cardinals have a lot of pieces that could be moved with time ticking away. One of those pieces is Lars Nootbaar. The veteran outfielder is a free agent after the 2027 season, and teams such as the Houston Astros have shown interest.

Houston has also shown interest in Kyle Stowers, but Jon Heyman reports that the Miami Marlins aren't particularly motivated to move him. This could ultimately create an opportunity for the Cardinals to do something with Nootbaar.

Marlins have set a high price on Kyle Stowers. Not especially motivated to move him. Astros among teams that are trying. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) August 3, 2026

Cardinals may have an opportunity with Lars Nootbaar

Jul 4, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; St. Louis Cardinals left fielder Lars Nootbaar (21) celebrates after catching a fly ball hit by Chicago Cubs shortstop Dansby Swanson (not shown) during the seventh inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Marlins obviously have a high price set for Stowers, so that could scare teams away from pursuing him. Meanwhile, Nootbaar is going to cost much less.

While trading the fan favorite would have been unthinkable months ago, he has slowed down at the plate. That means St. Louis probably won't get too much for him, but the extra year of club control could help their case.

At the same time, moving him would clear a spot for prospect Joshua Baez, who has been mashing at Triple-A Memphis this year. Baez is also a right-handed bat, and the Cardinals are loaded with left-handed bats.

Clearing out the logjam could help, especially if they don't think that Nootbaar is going to be a part of their long-term future. That could open up some spots for other younger players as well, which would be a good thing for the Cardinals.

Bloom has yet to make a trade, and it does take two teams to make one, but Nootbaar might be the asset teams show the most interest in. There hasn't been much for the pitchers on expiring contracts, Dustin May, JoJo Romero and Ryne Stanek.

It will be interesting to see what transpires over the next several hours. Fans are ready to see something happen. The Cardinals may be forced to move a few players with club control instead of simply trading players on expiring contracts like they did last year.

Alec Burleson, Ivan Herrera, Andre Pallante and Riley O'Brien could be candidates to move if the markets don't develop for May, Stanek and Romero. Those pieces could bring back good returns for the Cardinals if they decide to move them.