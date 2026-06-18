Cardinals Linked to Pair of Angels Pitchers in Latest Trade Buzz

The St. Louis Cardinals remain one of Major League Baseball's biggest surprises this year. They weren't expected to be a contender, yet here they are, leading the National League wild card race.

The team's strong start has presented them with some challenges at the trade deadline. The Cardinals must decide if they want to buy, sell or hold firm. There are several options at their disposal as the deadline nears.

Jeff Passan and Kiley McDaniel listed a few top trade candidates. Among them were Los Angeles Angels pitchers Reid Detmers and Jose Soriano, and the Cardinals were listed as a potential fit for both of them.

Cardinals Named Fit for Angels Pitchers

Jun 5, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels pitcher Reid Detmers (48) pitches during the third inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

"Detmers has the fourth most strikeouts in the big leagues behind Misiorowski, Cristopher Sanchezand Dylan Cease, isn't walking hitters or giving up home runs, and is a metric darling on top of that. Complement all that with an additional two years of club control on top of the season and his value has skyrocketed this year, giving the Angels a genuine opportunity to start a long-needed rebuild the proper way," Passan and McDaniel wrote.

"(Soriano's) stuff still really plays, and plenty of organizations believe they can help work out the control kinks that can plague Soriano. Add to that the two years of control and the same pitching-hungry organizations that want Detmers -- contenders and teams that intend to contend in the coming years -- will be interested in Soriano."

Both Detmers and Soriano have two years of club control remaining beyond the 2026 season. Detmers is a starting pitcher, and the Cardinals could use somebody at the back end of their starting rotation. He also still just 26 years old.

The left-hander is 3-5 with a 3.68 ERA in 15 starts this season and has averaged 10.2 strikeouts per nine innings.

The bullpen is probably a bigger area of need for St. Louis, but Soriano has also had a very strong season out of the Angels' rotation. He is 8-4 with a 2.79 ERFA in 15 starts while averaging 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.

This could allow the Cardinals to stay true to their future plans, but also supplement their roster for the rest of the 2026 season. It wouldn't hurt to add a few pitchers to the mix and give the pitching staff a little bit of a boost if they want to stay in contention.

Chaim Bloom will just have to decide if it's worth it to trade prospects.