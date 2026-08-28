Cardinals' Replacement for Injured Blaze Jordan Emerges

The St. Louis Cardinals officially will be without the services of infielder Blaze Jordan for at least the next few weeks.

St. Louis announced on X on Friday that Jordan was placed on the 10-day Injured List due to a left ankle sprain. In his place, the Cardinals are promoting utility man Thomas Saggese back up to the big leagues for the first time since June 3.

"INF/OF Thomas Saggese has been recalled from Memphis (AAA)," the Cardinals shared on X. "INF Blaze Jordan has been placed on the 10-day IL (left ankle sprain)."

It's unfortunate to lose Jordan at this time. He was promoted to the big leagues for the first time back in June and has been a key cog in the lineup since. Jordan has slashed .247/.276/.382 with a .658 OPS, three home runs, 28 RBIs, eight doubles, four triples and 16 runs scored in 58 games. Jordan is just 23 years old and looks like someone who can help this club down the stretch — depending on health — and beyond.

The Cardinals Are Promoting Thomas Saggese

Jun 3, 2026; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Cardinals second baseman Thomas Saggese (25) hits a one run triple against the Texas Rangers during the fifth inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When it comes to Saggese, the potential is there, but he just struggled out of the gate to kick off the 2026 season. He made the Opening Day roster, but wasn't getting consistent playing time. Naturally, that led to offensive troubles. Before he was demoted, Saggese was slashing .184/.244/.276 with one homer and four RBIs in 32 games. He has been better down in Triple-A, though. Saggese has played in 55 games down in Triple-A this season and is slashing .258/.340/.446 with 10 homers, 33 RBIs, nine stolen bases, 10 doubles and 35 runs scored.

If the Cardinals can get that version of Saggese in the majors, he'll be a big help with Jordan out. One of the biggest positives about Saggese is the fact that he can play all over the field. He can play second base, shortstop, third base and left field. With Masyn Winn out and JJ Wetherholt taking over shortstop duties, Saggese could easily help out at second base, as well as be the backup shortstop for the time being.

Saggese is still just 24 years old. In a perfect world, he would be the club's next solid-hitting utility man, like Brendan Donovan and Tommy Edman before him. That didn't work out early on this season. Hopefully, that changes this time around in the big leagues.