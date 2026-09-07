Cardinals’ Masyn Winn Return Won’t Happen Until This Changes

The St. Louis Cardinals will not have shortstop Masyn Winn back in the lineup on Monday night, but it sounds like he's getting very close to a return.

On Monday, Winn, who hasn't played in a game in the majors since Aug. 21, went through a workout but the club opted against activating him ahead of the club's series opener against the San Francisco Giants. Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported that the reason why Winn hasn't been activated is that the club's decision hinges on pain and there are still swings that have caused pain.

"Starting shortstop Masyn Winn remains on the injured list Monday as the Cardinals' plans to activate the shortstop when he can swing without pain will have to wait at least one more day," Goold wrote. "... The return of Winn, who fractured his left thumb sliding into a base in Cincinnati last month, has hinged on his comfort level swinging a bat. Certain types of swings still bring pain."

The Cardinals Are Close To Getting Masyn Winn Back

Aug 18, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; St. Louis Cardinals shortstop Masyn Winn (0) throws to first to get Cincinnati Reds outfielder Hector Rodriguez (not pictured) out in the eighth inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While this is the case, it's important to note that he's inching closer and closer to a return. Again, he went through a full workout on Monday. That's a clear sign that he's getting closer to full strength.

The Cardinals could certainly use him as well. Right now, the Cardinals are missing both of their starting middle infielders in Winn and JJ Wetherholt. Thomas Saggese has filled in at shortstop and has been excellent. In eight games, Saggese has slashed .542/.567/1.042 with a 1.608 OPS, three home runs, eight RBIs and three doubles. When Winn returns, the Cardinals can easily shift Saggese to second base, or maybe even third base. Saggese was sent down to the minors earlier in the season after struggling to separate himself. His bat struggled and he had inconsistent playing time as a result.

Winn at shortstop and this version of Saggese either at second base or third base would put the club in a better position to try to make a run at a playoff spot. They're not out of it yet and they need all of the help that they can get. Winn was slashing .238/.314/.326 with a .641 OPS, five home runs, 51 RBIs, 10 stolen bases, and 19 doubles in 122 games before landing on the Injured List. Plus, of course, his Gold Glove-level defense at shortstop as well.

He's almost back and the Cardinals will be better for it.