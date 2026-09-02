Cardinals Receive Positive Injury News on Masyn Winn

After Tuesday night's blowout win over the Los Angeles Dodgers, the St. Louis Cardinals have a chance to take the series from the back-to-back World Series champions. They won their series against the Dodgers at Busch Stadium back in May.

Over the past several weeks, St. Louis has been hit pretty hard with injuries. They've had to place Andre Pallante, Hunter Dobbins, Masyn Winn, Blaze Jordan and JJ Wetherholt. Winn went down with a right thumb fracture, he attempted to play through it but was ultimately placed on the IL on August 25. Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch shared the latest on the Gold Glove shortstop.

"Winn (thumb fracture) continues to make strides with his baseball activities, and Tuesday at Dodger Stadium featured be a significant workout for the Gold Glove shortstop to determine if he could return to the lineup as early as Thursday in the series finale," Goold reported.

Cardinals Receive Good News on Masyn Winn

Aug 14, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; St. Louis Cardinals shortstop Masyn Winn (0) reacts after striking out against the Chicago Cubs during the second inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Winn has struggled at the plate, but his impact on defense can certainly be felt. The Cardinals were missing that, even when they had Wetherholt to plug in at shortstop before his own injury. The Cardinals need their Gold Glove shortstop back in the mix.

St. Louis is a longshot to make the postseason, especially after selling at the trade deadline. But they still have a chance to play the role of spoiler down the stretch. The Dodgers and Milwaukee Brewers are fighting for the top seed in the National League, and if St. Louis wins the series with the Dodgers, that could impact the defending champs' path towards gaining home field advantage through the World Series.

They play the Brewers in the final weekend of the season, and a series win there could impact Milwaukee's season. But in order to do that, they need their best possible team available, and that includes Winn playing shortstop every day.

Jordan and Dobbins are likely done for the year, but Winn appears to be close to a return, and if he does not return on Thursday, perhaps he could be back in time for the series opener against the Colorado Rockies on Friday night.

The Cardinals have a relatively easy schedule for most of September, but there are going to be opportunities for them to still impact the playoff race and teams' chances of being seeded a certain way.

Winn coming back would be a big boost for St. Louis.