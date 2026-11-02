Cardinals Miss Out on Defensive Hardware for 2026 Season

The St. Louis Cardinals missed the playoffs in 2026, but still had a very interesting season. Young players took steps forward this season and helped set the Cardinals up for a bright future. The Cardinals also continued their trend of playing outstanding defense in 2026.

As a result, the team had three Gold Glove finalists. Pitcher Michael McGreevy and infielders Masyn Winn and JJ Wetherholt were finalists for the Gold Glove award at their respective positions.

However, Geraldo Perdomo edged out Winn at shortstop while Wetherholt was edged out at second base by Brice Turang. New York Mets starter Nolan McLean ultimately took home the Gold Glove award for pitchers.

Cardinals miss out on Gold Gloves in 2026

Sep 24, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; St. Louis Cardinals shortstop Masyn Winn (0) warms up before the game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

McGreevy tied for the Major League lead in defensive runs saved for pitchers with Cleveland Guardians right-hander Tanner Bibee and Chicago Cubs lefty Shota Imanaga. Chris Sale had the best fielding percentage of the group, but McGreevy actually finished with a higher fielding percentage than McLean, so that denial is certainly surprising.

Wetherholt led all major league infielders with plus-25 Outs Above Average, but Turang led the league in defensive runs saved for second basemen, so he was ultimately the one to take home the award. Wetherholt missed a few weeks with wrist tendonitis.

Winn was a Gold Glove winner last season despite missing the final month with a torn meniscus. He also missed time in August and September due to a thumb injury. The most surprising denial on the list is McGreevy after the year he had on the defensive end.

However, this does not mean the Cardinals can't take home any hardware from the 2026 season. In fact, Jordan Walker and Alec Burleson had 100-plus RBI in 2026, and both could end up taking home Silver Slugger awards.

And while it's definitely a longshot because of the season Sal Stewart had for the Cincinnati Reds, Wetherholt is at least a finalist for the Rookie of the Year award, so there is a chance that the writers could value what he was able to do defensively there.

Until we know more, it will be interesting to see where else the Cardinals can take home some accolades. The lack of Gold Gloves certainly doesn't take away from how impressive the team was defensively, nor does it take away from the progress the team made in 2026.

We'll see if the Cardinals can grab some hardware.