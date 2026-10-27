Cardinals Mock Trade: 1-for-1 Swap Brings Emerson Hancock to St. Louis

The St. Louis Cardinals should be better in 2027 than they were in 2026. The roster is young and talented and the Opening Day lineup will be better simply by having Joshua Baez and Leo Bernal on the team from the beginning of the campaign.

Arguably, the Cardinals could be at least a .500 team in 2027 with the roster as is, especially if they can get a boost from the top of their farm system. Still, that doesn't mean that there aren't holes to think about. The Cardinals could use a starter, multiple bullpen arms and maybe a third baseman to help in the short term until either Jesus Baez or Rainiel Rodriguez is ready to go.

On the pitching front, the most obvious way to add would be free agency, but they should consider a trade if the right player becomes available, like Emerson Hancock of the Seattle Mariners. This past summer, Hancock was talked about as a potential trade chip for Seattle. Before the 2026 trade deadline, The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal and Will Sammon reported that the Mariners were "open" to moving Hancock. The Mariners didn't cut ties and still have a surplus of pitching right now and a lack of offense.

Here's a bold mock trade that would arguably help both clubs.

Cardinals-Mariners Emerson Hancock Mock Trade

Aug 28, 2026; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Emerson Hancock (26) pitches to the Toronto Blue Jays during the first inning at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Cardinals Receive: RHP Emerson Hancock

Mariners Receive: C/DH Ivan Herrera

It would be tough to part ways with Herrera, but more difficult decisions are coming. The Cardinals are loaded behind the plate and things are only going to get more crowded when Rodriguez makes his way to the majors. Even if Rodriguez plays another position, like third base, there would be a surplus of talent with Baez also making his way to the majors. In a perfect world, you could have Baez in the infield and potentially Rodriguez as a designated hitter when he's not catching, or at either of the corners in the infield.

Herrera is someone who would boost the Mariners' lineup as a DH and Hancock would give the Cardinals a controllable, young starter coming off a breakout season. He had a 3.57 ERA in 25 starts in 2026 with Seattle. Plus, he's under team control through the 2030 season. St. Louis could use another hurler to put toward the top of the rotation. The Mariners need more offense. These two clubs make too much sense as trade partners again.